Tampa Theatre will present one of its most glamorous events, Hollywood Awards Night, on Saturday, March 27. Tickets are on sale now.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “Tampa’s majestic movie palace will be the hottest ticket in town on Sunday, March 27 as we celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and big-screen watch party for the live telecast of the 94th annual Academy Awards®.”

Now in its 23rd year, the Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. on Franklin St. under the historic marquee. After a limo ride around the block, courtesy of longtime event sponsor Skyline Limousine, superstar guests will walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi, rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs and chat with ‘Roan Jivers’ about who or what they are wearing.

Inside the Tampa Theatre, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, hair and makeup touch-ups with professional stylists from Paul Mitchell The School, the OSCAR® Red Carpet Live pre-show on the big screen and a cash bar. ABC’s live coverage of the Academy Awards begins at 8 p.m.

Hollywood Awards Night 2022 offers three levels of watch party experiences. The Balcony Ticket is just $25. You get to enjoy all of the Red Carpet Reception activities on Franklin St. as well as watch the 94th Academy Awards broadcast from the balcony, plus free popcorn, soda and water. A 20 percent discount is available for groups of eight or more.

For $55, get the Mezzanine Ticket, which gives you a reserved seat in the mezzanine, two complimentary drink tickets redeemable for beer or wine and concierge drink service to your seat, plus free popcorn, soda and water.

Go all out and enjoy the VIP Party Ticket for $150. You can enjoy the festivities from a custom stage extension built out over the seats. You get all of the Red Carpet Reception activities on Franklin St. and admission to watch the 94th Academy Awards broadcast from the VIP Party Deck. A buffet dinner catered by SaltBlock Hospitality; open beer, wine and signature cocktails until 11 p.m.; free popcorn, soda and water; and casual lounge seating will be available as well.

Guests who stay until the Best Picture is announced at the end of the telecast will also enjoy doughnuts and coffee in the lobby.

Get your tickets by visiting www.tampatheatre.org.