Susie and Paul Wirth of Dover are the owners of Dover Doodles. They embarked on their journey of breeding goldendoodles because they wanted to share the love of doodles with other families, especially those with a special needs family member.

“We have been dog lovers for many years but bringing a doodle into our home added so much more fun and enjoyment to our lives that we felt compelled to breed them,” Susie said. “We do breed medium/standard-size goldendoodles currently because our daughter is autistic, and this is the size [of] pet with which she has truly engaged and played. Our puppies should weigh between 45-50 pounds. We are open to the possibility of breeding Bernedoodles in the near future.”

Dover Doodle began in 2018 to provide an incredible experience for those seeking to add a Goldendoodle to their family.

“Our puppies live and play with us,” Susie said. “Our dam and sire are genetically tested and health cleared. Lord Augustus Gloop is full F1B goldendoodle and is CKC registered with a strong pedigree. Lady Agnes comes from five generations of grand champion and champion on her sire’s side and champion on her dam’s side. Lady is 100 percent standard poodle. This makes our puppies F1BB and birthed with excellent pedigreed bloodlines. Still, our goal is to breed for health and temperament first and foremost.”

While the Wirths are proud of their friendly and adorable family of doodles, they only provide a few litters per year.

Living with autism, as with any special need, can make it very challenging for the entire family to live a normal life. The Wirths’ daughter, Ashlyn, is autistic, and she has a special soft spot for her fur babies.

“Since the arrival of our goldendoodle has helped our family, we want to help other people with life challenges be able to experience the love and joy of a goldendoodle as well,” Susie said. “It is with this in mind that we have committed to give a doodle away each year we breed to a special person. These puppies bring so much enjoyment and love wherever they go.”

If you would like to learn more about Dover Doodles, you can visit their website at www.doverdoodlesfl.com. If you would like to be considered for a goldendoodle, please share your story of autism and how you feel a puppy would benefit your special needs child with the Wirths via their website. Be sure to fill out the puppy application that can be found on their website as well.