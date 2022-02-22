“We are excited to have our second series of Healthy Habit Classes on Monday evenings in March from 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm,” said Hope for Her Director of Operations Myriam Lugo.

The group’s mission is to help women and their families in crisis find stability and live their best lives, and these new classes go along with that.

“We are creating a community of women who want to live their best lives,” said Lugo. “We do this by sharing our mutual experience and growing together. All facilitators will share from their personal experiences.”

This month’s classes are:

March 7 – Nutritional Health With Charlee – Baking Low Carb

If you’re wanting to try low-carb sweets but are not sure where to begin or not sure about almond flour, then come check out this class where you will learn how to bake low-carb chocolate chip cookies using almond flour. You’ll also learn about the different sweeteners available and how they are used. Get ready because recipes and samples will be available.

March 14 – Emotional Health With Ilene – Declutter Your Heart, Part 2

Join the class on March 14 to free your mind of overload and your living space of stuff. Learn tips for decluttering to ease anxiety and emotional stress. Let’s organize, give away and feel hope to head into spring with enthusiasm.

March 21 – Physical Health With Amanda and Vivienne

Get energized with Hope for Her! You’ll dance and move for 30 minutes of Zumba, then you’ll slow down by stretching, relaxing and praising God.

March 28 – Spiritual Health With Kristen – Learning To Love Ourselves as God Loves Us

Hurtful relationships or traumatic pasts can make us feel that we aren’t good enough. If our hearts really wrestle with that, we may be hesitant to accept that we are fully accepted and loved as God’s children. Many of us struggle to believe that God truly loves and forgives us for our past, but God’s forgiveness and love are truly available to every one of us.

Join in on March 28 for an interactive discussion and time of sharing with other women working to overcome shame and explore evidence from the Bible that can empower us to move with hope and confidence.

To register, call 309-3357. Classes will be held at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon. To learn more about Hope for Her, visit www.hopeforherfl.org.