Edited by Jenny Bennett

New Fundraising Partnership To Support The Shriners Hospitals

The Osprey Observer is proud to announce a new partnership with a local and veteran-owned business, Florida Foam Factory, on a fundraising event supporting the Shriners Hospitals.

As busy families, you will surely be hosting some type of party/event in the next 12 months, like a birthday, gender reveal, graduation, holiday party, family reunion, etc. If you’re looking for something unique to wow your family and friends with, the Osprey Observer encourages you to use the services of Florida Foam Factory. It’s foamtastic!

Florida Foam Factory has multiple packages to choose from as well as UV glow foam. Packages may also include age-appropriate music, a photo booth area, lighting, beachballs and yard games. It will also run its portion of your party/event, leaving you with nothing to worry about. Imagine an event where you can sit down and relax while others provide a service for your guests!

When you schedule your party/event, be sure to provide the person you are speaking with our special code, ‘OO’. When you do this, Florida Foam Factory will donate a portion of its proceeds to Shriners Hospitals in its work to help children. Be sure to schedule well in advance, as dates fill quickly.

Scheduling your event is as easy as calling either 736-FOAM (3626) or 980-214-2897, or emailing brian@floridafoamfactory.com.

To learn more about Florida Foam Factory, please visit www.floridafoamfactory.com or www.facebook/floridfoamfactory.

The Brothers That Do Gutters Opens Locally

The Brothers That Do Gutters is a family-oriented company that specializes in all aspects of gutters: gutter install, gutter cleaning, gutter guards and repairs. It is a company that values its reputation in a small niche industry. It offers only the best services and products because it focuses all its effort on gutter systems and guards.

The Brothers That Do Gutters is located at 4838 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa. More information can be found on its website at www.brothersgutters.com/Tampa-fl/ or by calling 796-5472.

Herzing University Opens New Campus

Herzing University is proud to offer several online and on-campus diploma, degree and certificate programs in nursing, health care, business, public safety, legal studies and technology from its new Tampa location at 3632 Queen Palm Dr. Herzing University wants to become your lifelong partner in learning and be at your side to encourage and support you with every step you take. Its goal is to help you both start and grow your career into what you’ve always wanted it to be.

For more information about Herzing University, visit its website at www.herzing.edu/tampa or call 316-2081.

Annual Valentine’s Day Party At The Way 2 Dance

The Way 2 Dance invites you to its annual Valentine’s Day Party. Enjoy a champagne toast, chocolate-covered strawberries, romantic dance class and prizes and surprises. The party is on Sunday, February 13, from 3-6 p.m. at The Way 2 Dance, located at 6520 U.S. 301, Ste. 102 in Riverview. From 3-4 p.m. is a dance class, followed by the party. No experience is needed; all ages and levels are welcomed. The cost for the event is $45 per couple. To register and for more information, visit its website at www.theway2dance.com or call 966-4788.

Gardening Seminars At Kerby’s Nursery

Kerby’s Nursery is holding several gardening seminars this spring. The Veggie Garden Seminar on Saturday, February 19 will help you prepare for the spring planting season by providing tips, tricks and answers to your questions to help make your veggie garden the most successful to date. The New to Florida Gardening Seminar on Saturday, February 26 will help you with the unique challenges it presents, dealing with pests, watering, fungi, etc., as well as provide tricks and tips to help your garden thrive. Both events are held in the greenhouse at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 Parsons Ave. in Seffner, and will start at 10 a.m. For more information on events being held at Kerby’s Nursery, visit its website at www.kerbysnursey.com.

Creative Junk Therapy Offers Art Classes BOGOHO

Creative Junk Therapy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit creative reuse center in Brandon. It was created as a space for all people to enjoy their community through creativity and its mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. It is offering buy-one, get-one-half-off art classes between February and April for people new to Creative Art Therapy. It offers a wide selection of classes on varying mediums, including acrylic painting, fiber art, papier-mâché, resin art, creative crochet and cross stitch.

Creative Junk Therapy is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website at www.creativejunktherapy.org or by calling 324-9777.

Local Escape Rooms Win ‘World’s Best’ Awards

Two local escape rooms won ‘best escape rooms in the world’ titles. Game Over Escape Rooms is located at 10266 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa and was awarded Best Horror Theme. Its escape rooms are themed to the last detail to enhance your experience. It creates a unique movie-like setting with puzzles and electronics.

Legends Escape Rooms is located at 952 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and won Best In-Person Escape Room for Dungeon VII. It has a variety of escape rooms with different levels of difficulty and genres. Legends was founded as an antidote to the mundane, and its owners wanted players to step out of the rut of being entertained and join the thrill and adventure of being part of the mystery.

Additional information about Game Over can be found on its website at info@gameovertampa.com or by calling 372-0040. Information for Legends can be found at www.legendsescaperooms.com or by calling 643-9411.

Scuba Dive Riverview Opens

Scuba Dive Riverview, owned by Jorge Roman, recently opened at 6520 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 103 in Riverview. Scuba Dive Riverview is your local store for scuba diving gear, plus it offers different levels of classes from entry to advanced, all capped at eight students. It also offers PADI Divemaster and SSI Assistant Instructor courses that will help you begin your career as a professional diver. For more information, visit www.diveventuresscuba.com.

T&J Painting Celebrates First Anniversary

T&J Painting, owned by locals Tony and Jen Friedrichsen, has just celebrated its first anniversary with a get-together, including snacks and door prizes.

T&J Painting provides superior, all-encompassing customer service to both the residential and commercial painting industry. It prides itself on being family-owned with family values and a high-quality work ethic being the motivation behind all that it does.

For your free paint estimate from T&J Painting or for more information, you can reach them by phone at 723-9124 or visit its website at www.tandjpaintingfl.com.

High 5, Inc. Offers New Combined Pickleball And Tennis Membership

Joining the High 5 Paddle and Racquet Membership gives players full access to both pickleball and tennis activities. Racquet sports are first and foremost a social sport, and membership gives unlimited access to many organized play sessions and other fun events. The play does not stop on the courts and includes invitations to social outings and community driven activities that are led by volunteers and other players in the community.

High 5, Inc. is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. For additional information, visit its website at www.high5inc.org or call 689-0908.