We’ve been through a rough couple of years thanks to the pandemic, but Relay For Life is excited to begin the new year off by helping those in need. And to start things off, Relay For Life had a kickoff on January 4 and its Relay First Lap on January 8, showing Relay and the community’s commitment in the fight against cancer.

You can find a number of events in your area easily by going to Relay For Life’s website at https://relayforlife.org/, clicking ‘Join A Relay’ and entering your zip code. Another great way to help Relay is donating via the website. You can donate either to Relay For Life in general or to a specific participant, team or event. You can also make a donation to dedicate a luminaria to someone touched by cancer.

“The motto we go by is, ‘Celebrate. Remember. Fight back.’ So, we celebrate our survivors, and we remember and honor the ones we’ve lost or that have battled cancer and then we fight back with our donations,” said Tammy Schoonover, senior community development manager at American Cancer Society.

Some local events happening in the next few months include:

Relay For Life of King High School FL (Friday, March 25; https://www.relayforlife.org/kinghsfl).

Relay For Life of FishHawk (Saturday to Sunday, March 26-27; www.relayforlife.org/fishhawkfl).

Relay For Life of Greater Brandon Area (Friday, April 1; www.relayforlife.org/gbafl).

Relay For Life of Riverview-SouthShore (Saturday, April 2; www.relayforlife.org/riverviewsouthshorefl).

Relay For Life of Tampa (Friday, April 22; www.relayforlife.org/tampafl).

Relay For Life of North Tampa (Friday, April 29; www.relayforlife.org/northtampafl).

Relay For Life of Plant City (Friday, May 6; www.relayforlife.org/plantcityfl).

Each event includes an opening ceremony, luminaria ceremony and closing ceremony. The events also often have around 50 teams, fundraisers and activities on-site, and attendees can stay overnight.

If you’re interested in fundraising, you can do so in your own network through Facebook Fundraisers; use the American Cancer Society’s FUNdraising mobile app to text/email friends, accept donations and track your goal; or turn an activity you like into a fundraiser.

If you want to build your own team as a team captain and plan Relay events and fundraisers, then sign in or create an account on Relay For Life’s website and check out the Relay For Life Team Captain and Participant Guide by clicking ‘Get Started’ on the ‘Resources’ page.

For more information and upcoming events, visit relayforlife.org, facebook.com/RelayForLife/ or twitter.com/RelayForLife.