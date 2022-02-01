Are you looking for a way to have fun and help out some local athletes? Then mark your calendars for Friday, February 25, when the Newsome High School Athletic Boosters will host a Casino Night at Gable Oaks Ranch in Plant City.

“We are so excited to be able to host the Casino Night this year,” said Brandi DeBolt, board member. “It’s always such a fun event—you get to play games and hang out with friends.”

According to Booster Board President Jill Rintoul, the event will include dinner, casino games and a silent auction featuring 60-70 items. This year, although the boosters will have the auction baskets at the event, bidding will take place through an online platform so even people not at the auction can bid.

“Due to COVID, last year’s event was online only,” said Rintoul. “This year, we will be in person but are keeping the electronic online bidding platform to allow more people the opportunity to bid on the silent auction items.”

Although it is an adult-only event, all sports teams participate by donating a basket or experience valued over $250.

“The money raised from the Newsome Casino Night will be used to support the student athletes in the 24 sports programs at Newsome,” said Rintoul. “Funds are used for athletic scholarships, wish list items from teams, athletic trainer supplies, uniforms and equipment and facility upgrades. Pre-COVID the Newsome Athletic Boosters gave back just over $40,000 to our athletic program, and we are hoping to do it again.”

Tickets are $40 per person (adults only) and include two drink tickets, food and casino cash.

“Casino Night is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Anne Corl, vice president. “It benefits every student athlete at Newsome High School and is such a fun night out. My favorite part of the night is the basket raffle and all of the amazing items brought in and such cool local experiences. I know what I have my eye on this year.”

Silent auction items are still being accepted. To learn more, contact Rintoul at jillriny@aol.com. To purchase tickets, visit nhsboosters.ejoinme.org/nhscasino2022.