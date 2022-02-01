United States Coast Guard Captain Dan Foley from Riverview and Captain Jeff Worthen from Plant City started the Tiki Boat of Riverview last year to provide the SouthShore community a unique private charter boat experience.

The Tiki Boat is a custom-built, 24 ft. boat that provides up to six guests, per United States Coast Guard regulations, with a shaded area, cooler, bathroom, Bluetooth sound system and lights, which creates an entertaining experience on the boat during the private charter tour of the Alafia River. The Tiki Boat also offers complimentary ice and water, but guests can bring their own food and drinks for the tour. Foley and Worthen offer two, four, six and eight-hour tour options in addition to their two-and-a-half-hour sunset cruise.

Prices, which can be found on its website, vary by cruise date and time, and the Tiki Boat proudly offers a discount to military, law enforcement and firefighters.

“What is unique about the Tiki Boat of Riverview is that we are the only ‘tiki-themed’ charter in the SouthShore area with an awesome private charter experience,” said Foley. “[We] always strive to make our customers feel like a part of the family.”

During the tour, the United States Coast Guard-licensed captains guide guests through Tampa Bay’s waterways, where they can see manatees, dolphins and other wildlife and look for shells and fossils during the tour. As locals, both captains have great knowledge of the area and can point out sights around the bay for tourists and guests.

Foley and Worthen, with their wives Heather and Jessica, respectively, founded the Tiki Boat of Riverview in order to give back to locals who may not have the opportunity to enjoy Tampa Bay on their own and to showcase Tampa Bay’s beautiful waterways to tourists.

“We support parties and group events like birthdays, graduations, company team building, family gatherings and anything you would like to celebrate or do,” said Foley.

For more information on pricing or to book a cruise aboard the Tiki Boat of Riverview, visit www.tikiboatofriverview.com. For questions, call 815-6220.