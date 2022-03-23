Prolific impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh’s innovative works, numbering more than 2,000 pieces created during a career that spanned just 10 years, are scattered in museums and private collections throughout the world. One of his most famous works, The Starry Night, inspired by the view from his window at an asylum in Southern France, is on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Producer Paquin Entertainment Group is bringing more than 300 of his 19th-century masterpieces into the 21st century in an immersive way at ‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,’ which takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

Located at 195 University Town Center Dr. in Sarasota at the Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center, Van Gogh’s art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning works as they segue through three areas: the Education Room, the Waterfall Room and the Immersive Experience Room.

According to art historian and creative team member Fanny Curtat, the experience helps us understand there was more to the painter than his poor mental health.

“He saw beauty in ordinary life and painted those things,” she said. “Art was the way he communicated with the world.”

Curtat said the exhibit is wonderful for all ages.

“In the Immersive Room, children are engaged as they follow the petals as they float on the floor,” she said. “It’s impactful to see them connecting to art in this way.”

Beyond Van Gogh, which runs through Sunday, April 24 is open Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. It takes about an hour to experience the entire exhibit, with final entry being one hour before closing time.

Tickets are not sold at the door but can be purchased online at www.vangoghsarasota.com. Ticket prices start at $23.99 for children under 16 and $29.99 for adults. Children 4 years and younger can enter the show for free with an accompanying adult with a ticket.

Exercise enthusiasts can also participate in Beyond Yoga, where local yoga instructors each Thursday and Saturday guide participants through a class while in the exhibit’s Immersive Experience Room.

For more information about Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, call 1-800-441-0819.