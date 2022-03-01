Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Bloomingdale Bulls Clay Shoot Fundraiser

The Bloomingdale High School football team is hosting a clay shoot fundraiser on Saturday, March 5 starting at 9 a.m. The shoot will take place at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. The event includes 50 clay targets, and you do not need any shooting experience.

Tickets are $70 per person or $260 per four-person team, which also includes cart rental, 50 targets each and lunch. Raffle prizes and silent auction items will also be available, as will a variety of sponsorship deals.

To find additional information or to ask any questions, email gobullsfootball@gmail.com or call Coach Wyatt on 516-9338.

Hearing Loss Association Of America Meeting

The mission of the Hearing Loss Association of America is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss by providing information, education, support and advocacy. The Sun City Center chapter will be holding its next meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Tuesday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m.

This will be a hybrid meeting, available to attend in person or via Zoom. A guest speaker will present, and there will be time to mingle afterwards. RSVP via email to debbe.hagner@gmail.com or text 727-271-0770.

If you have any questions, contact Eloise at eloise6376@gmail.com.

Local Veteran Accepts Congressional Gold Medal On Behalf Of Great Uncle

The President signed a bill in June 2014 awarding members of Puerto Rico’s 65th Infantry Regiment, also known as the Borinqueneers, the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal is one of the highest awards that the U.S. bestows and recognizes the contributions and extraordinary heroism of the men of the 65th Infantry Regiment.

Local veteran Anthony Torres proudly accepted the award for his great uncle, Carlos Figuera, in recognition of his service during World War II.

Calligraphy Classes Coming To Ruskin

Learn to create the beautiful writing you see on invitations, place cards and wall art—almost everywhere you go. Nail the basics and have fun at Brush Pen Lettering 101. A professional calligrapher will teach you the basic strokes, the principles of modern lettering and how to make that brush pen behave.

The next class will be held at the beautiful new Holiday Inn Express in Ruskin on Saturday, March 5 from 1-3 p.m. The class fee is $40, which includes professional instruction, and all supplies are included.

For registration information, call 489-5507.

Cartooning Classes With Alejandro At Center Place

Cartooning classes with Alejandro Algarin at Center Place will talk about cartooning and cartooning history as well as show how to express emotion and acting through cartooning. With these classes, you will discover how to create and evoke laughter and convey humor using simple shapes and composition as well as express everyday characters, scenes and stories.

The classes at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon, are on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. for kids who are K-7 years old and from 6-7 p.m. for those 8-14 years old. For more information, visit www.centerplacebrandon.com or call 685-8888.

Spring Bazaar To Benefit Kittie Corral

Kittie Corral, a nonprofit animal rescue, is holding an outdoor spring bazaar on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lake Wimauma Convention Center, located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma.

There will be vendors of all kinds, including arts, crafts, pet-related businesses, food trucks and more. Beautiful raffle baskets will be available to win. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Angelite Bragg on 634-5873 or 731-6303 for more information; apply early, as only two vendors per industry will be allowed.

For more information on Kittie Corral, visit www.kittiecorral.org.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The next date is January 25, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Pasco Blues Benefit Concert To Benefit Bridging Freedom Organization

The Pasco Blues Festival hosts leading blues performers from the Tampa Bay area and national award-winning acts at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park each year. This year, Florida Penguin Productions and the Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel are partnering to raise funds for the Bridging Freedom organization.

Event profits, including ticket sales and adult beverage sales, will raise funding to build a facility in Pasco County to house female minors who were rescued from human sex trafficking in Florida. Performers include: The Jukebox Johnnies, Dottie Kelly and Rock The House Band, Alex Lopez and headliner Mr. Sipp – The Mississippi Blues Child.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 12 from 12 Noon-8 p.m. at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, located at 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. in Land O’ Lakes. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com and facebook.com by searching ‘Pasco Blues Festival.’

If you have additional questions about the event, tickets, procedures or limitations, contact 727-674-1464.

Celebrate National Pet Adoption Week

National pet adoption week is from Monday, February 28 through Sunday, March 6. Rescue Pets of Florida is partnering with PetSmart stores, including the Brandon and Valrico stores, to do large adoption events during the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6.

Adoptable dogs and cats will be available, as well as special giveaways. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the PetSmarts located at 1051 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Rescue Pets of Florida is completely run by volunteers and is always looking to recruit more.

For more information on the adoption event or volunteer opportunities, visit its Facebook page @rescuepetsofflorida.

Morning Dances

DJ Ken will be hosting two morning dances at the Sadye Gibbs Mattin Community Center, located at 302 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City, on Wednesday, March 2 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon and the Brandon Community Center, located at 502 E. Sadie St. in Brandon, on Friday, March 4 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. The dances are open to everyone; there is no judgment, just fun. A variety of music, including country, ballroom, rock ‘n’ roll and Latin, will be played; to request a favorite, just ask.

For more information, visit www.djkenmiller.com or call 863-409-7714.