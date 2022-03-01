The Brandon Ballet, established in 1993, is a nonprofit, preprofessional ballet company that develops and promotes opportunities for aspiring young dancers. As a part of its mission, the Brandon Ballet provides the community with a number of events and performances. One of its most popular events is the Princess Tea Party.

The next Princess Tea Party will feature Cinderella and will be held on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Tickets are $17.50 plus tax for adults and children if purchased in advance or $20 plus tax at the door. If tickets are sold out online prior to the event, tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.brandonballet.org/events/.

There are lots of exciting events and performances throughout the Brandon Ballet season that bring in audience members and supporters alike, but by far the most popular among its young patrons is the annual tea parties. The Brandon Ballet staff and dancers revel in the pleasure of providing such sweet events for young ballet lovers and their families.

Join Cinderella and her fellow princess friends as they perform excerpts from Cinderella while you and your guest savor cupcakes from Sweetie’s Delights, finger foods and, of course, tea. There is something for every member of the family to enjoy, including immersive game time, appearances from your favorite princesses, raffles and prizes. If you are looking for a lively, Sunday afternoon family outing, look no further than the Brandon Ballet’s Princess Tea Party.

Hannah Townend with the Brandon Ballet said, “For ballet lovers of any age, the Princess Tea Party is sure to be a Sunday Funday treat.”

Masks are optional for all Princess Tea Party guests. In order to ensure a safer gathering, tickets will be limited, so reserve your tickets now before it is too late.

After you meet Cinderella and her princess friends, make plans to attend the Brandon Ballet’s presentation of the ballet, Cinderella, on Saturday, April 30 at Riverview High School in Riverview.

For more information on the Brandon Ballet, please visit www.brandonballet.org or call 684-4282.