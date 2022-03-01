Are you looking for a delicious way to make a difference in your community? Then mark your calendars for Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m., because Impact is hosting its Spring Tea fundraising event at the New Hope United Methodist Church.

“This is our fourth annual Spring Tea fundraising event, which will support our efforts in promoting healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens through Teen Impact, to parents through our parent program and to teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education,” said Angie Kagey, Impact executive director.

Tickets to the event, which will take place from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, cost $25 per person and, according to Kagey, include a traditional tea service presented with a tiered platter of sweets and savories.

The event will also include a raffle, silent auction and prize for the best hat.

Funds raised at the event will go to further Impact Program Inc.’s vision to educate, equip and empower and support students, parents and teachers in the area of sexual risk avoidance and healthy relationships.

“We serve the community in multiple venues, such as public and private middle and high schools, churches and community organizations,” said Kagey. “As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Hillsborough County, Impact is supported by individuals, businesses, churches and community partners.”

Sponsorship opportunities for the tea are still available and more information can be found by contacting Kagey at 264-9368, ext. 102.

The tea will take place at the New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon, on March 5 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. To purchase tickets and for more information on the event, visit https://impactspringtea.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about Impact and other upcoming events, which include Impact’s Got Talent on Friday, April 22 at FishHawk Fellowship Church in Lithia and a Shred Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at Hough Financial Services in Brandon, visit www.whatisimpact.com or call 264-9368.