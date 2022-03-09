Whether you’re a novice who has never smoked a cigar or an expert who cannot wait to get your hands on that hard-to-get stick, Cigars on the Boulevard is the perfect place for you.

Apollo Beach’s premier cigar and cocktail lounge was born out of friendship. Charlie Buntin partnered with Kevin and Carrie Elwell, whom he met at CrossFit Apogee in 2016.

Buntin is passionate about cigars: “I’m a retired army officer, and I love cigars and bourbon. Kevin and Carrie are dear friends and mentors. I couldn’t have done this without them. They saw my vision and helped me bring it through to fruition.”

Together, the team created a spacious, classy atmosphere where guests can come together.

Cigars on the Boulevard offers a wide array of cigars, signature cocktails, beer and wine. Its custom humidor holds 130 different types of cigars, and its experts can help you find a stick that fits your flavor profile.

Buntin is so excited about what they offer because it’s more than a business: “We sell an experience. If you want a box of cigars, you can get you a box of cigars anywhere, but when you come here, you’re building a relationship with us. It’s about asking how you are doing and helping out when you’re having a bad day.”

Carrie went on to add, “I love how a cigar can really bridge the gap between so many different types of people. By the end of the night, you’re going to know everybody that’s sitting at your table. It’s a very social, welcoming place, and Charlie is going to do his best to make sure you have a really great time.”

Cigars on the Boulevard holds trivia nights every Monday and recently started live jazz music every Friday, but there is ample seating for you to pull up a chair and chat with new and old friends every night.

In addition to the comfortable lounge, it offers a VIP room for private events and meetings. Once you fall in love with Cigars on the Boulevard, you can join a membership program with exclusive benefits. Plus, its mobile events can bring the smoke to you. From poker nights to birthday parties to bachelor parties to neighborhood BBQs, it can bring a variety of stogies to your event so your guests can enjoy their smoke on the spot.

For more information including information on special events, call 296-1016, visit www.facebook.com/CigarsOnTheBlvd or find it online at cigarsotb.com. Cigars on the Boulevard is open daily from 3-11 p.m. with morning hours available by appointment. Cigars on the Boulevard is located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.