The Shoppes at Alafia is buzzing with activity as businesses begin opening and construction continues on nearly 50,000 sq. ft. of retail space that will bring more businesses offering conveniences to the area.

The project, located at the northeast corner of I-75 and Gibsonton Dr., has been divided into six phases, and residents can expect to see a mix of national retail stores, medical offices, restaurants and other types of convenience-type stores, such as salons, dry cleaners, childcare and others.

Phase I consists of the Shoppes at Alafia—two 7,000-plus sq. ft. buildings totaling about 15,000 sq. ft. of retail space. Trulieve, a franchise marijuana and CDB dispensary, is open for business 9 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. Visit www.trulieve.com for information or call the store at 592-8113.

Set to open next, in early March, is an F45 Training facility. F45 Training has locations throughout Tampa, and General Manager A.J. Cafaro said, “We are opening in Riverview because it is an up-and-coming, growing area.” He added, “We are here to give back and inspire the community.”

At F45, the ‘F’ stands for functional training, a mixture of circuit and HIIT-style workouts, and the ‘45’ is the total amount of time for the workout. Cafaro described F45 as boutique-style fitness with classes that all feature two coaches to motivate and challenge participants. The training studio hours will be 6 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week. Memberships are currently being established by calling 291-4775, or visit www.f45training.com to find out more.

Jason Aprile of Aprile Real Estate, the company marketing the project, announced that AT&T and Papa Johns also have signed leases for 1,300 and 1,576 sq. ft., respectively, and should open this spring. That leaves three spaces available, ranging in size from 1,500 to 1,800 sq. ft.

Those looking for a location to open a new business can select from a variety of sizes and styles of spaces available as there is more than 40,000 sq. ft. of space throughout the development without confirmed leases. Parcel and space sizes are flexible and available for lease, ground lease or build-to-suit.

Phase II of the 12-acre development consists of a currently-under-construction, 5,000 sq. ft. building that will be suitable for retail stores or quick-service restaurants. This is located on about an acre of land to the east of the Shoppes at Alafia. Aprile could not announce any confirmed tenants for this building, nor the 28,000 sq. ft. multiuse center dubbed Phase IV.

Also already in the works is Phase III, an 11,000 sq. ft. medical building. Derik Dermatology has signed a lease for about 7,000 sq. ft., according to Aprile. He anticipates the remaining space, divided into two 1,900 sq. ft. spaces, to be other types of health and wellness businesses or, possibly, an urgent care center or walk-in clinic.

Derick Dermatology, based in Illinois, offers medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatological services such as Botox, treatment for acne, laser hair removal, skin cancer excision and more. This will be the first location in Florida for Derick Dermatology, and another is planned for Wesley Chapel. Representatives from Derick Dermatology could not provide any information about the planned opening date of its Gibsonton office.

Phase IV will start next month, reported Aprile. He added that preleasing is currently being offered for the two-story, mixed-use building that will total 28,000 sq. ft. of space.

Phase V, with no planned date for construction, is a 5.63-acre outparcel located between the hotel site and the retail centers. The property is suitable for a fast-food restaurant or other stand-alone businesses such as a preschool or childcare facility.

Lastly, slated as Phase VI, Aprile confirmed that a 124-room hotel will definitely be built on the 1.23-acre plot closest to I-75.

The property, located at 10114 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview, is accessible by a traffic signal at Gibsonton Dr. and Fern Hill Dr. Old Gibsonton Dr. runs along the front side of the property parallel to Gibsonton Dr.

According to Hillsborough County’s Capital Improvements Program, intersection improvements for Gibsonton Dr. and Fern Hill Rd. are in the design stages with an anticipated completion date in mid-2023. The plan calls for signals, including pedestrian, at all four corners. Fern Hill Rd. will have additional turn lanes added at the south leg of the intersection.

For now, to access the Shoppes of Alafia, take Fern Hill Rd. to Alafia Preserve Ave. which abuts the rear of the development. For leasing information, contact Aprile of Aprile Real Estate at 532-6432 or visit www.aprilerealestate.com.