Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Hearing Loss Association Of America Meeting

The mission of the Hearing Loss Association of America is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss by providing information, education, support and advocacy.

The Sun City Center chapter will be holding its next meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Tuesday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m. This will be a hybrid meeting, available to attend in person or via Zoom. A guest speaker will present, and there will be time to mingle afterwards.

RSVP via email to debbe.hagner@gmail.com or text 727-271-0770. If you have any questions, contact Eloise at eloise6376@gmail.com.

Grace Community Market

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, is holding its next market day on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide selection of vendors with food and fun as well as local shopping for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please register at www.gracecommunitymarket.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Veterans Assistance Seminar

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting a veterans assistance seminar on Tuesday, March 22 from 10-11 a.m. to educate wartime veterans and their survivors about a benefit, ‘Improved Pension with Aid and Attendance,’ which can help offset the cost of living in an assisted living facility.

Seating is limited; please call 413-8900 to reserve a seat. The Bridges Retirement Community is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview.

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, March 15, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) in the Life Enrichment Center. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a luncheon at 12 Noon and a guest presentation at 1 p.m. Drew Smith will discuss ‘Organizing Your Genealogical Files.’ The cost is $15, including the lunch and presentation.

Bluegrass Band Sideline Coming To Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) welcomes the bluegrass band Sideline to its campus on Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 and can be purchased in the church office from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., or online at www.sccumc.com by clicking the ‘Events’ tab.

SCCUMC is located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. For more information about this and other concerts and recitals at SCCUMC, please contact Kevin Goodenow, concert series coordinator, at 362-0956.

Compassion Club Sends Valentine’s Day Cards To Patients

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South patients received student-made Valentine’s Day cards from Riverview Academy of Math and Science. The cards were made by the school’s Compassion Club, whose purpose is to spread compassion and to help others. The cards with encouraging words and messages helped to make the day brighter for the patients in the hospital.

For reservations and meal choice, call Dianne Loudermilk at 864-607-1330. SCCUMC is located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The next date is Tuesday, March 22, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Riverview Republican Club

The Riverview Republican Club will hold its meeting on Monday, March 28 in the meeting room of The Alley Pub & Grill at 10221 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Social time begins at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Club President Jeff Lukens will provide an update on election integrity and members will learn more about sponsoring meet and greets for Republican candidates, and Republican candidates will be given an opportunity to speak. All Republicans and like-minded voters are welcome to attend.

Spring Bazaar To Benefit Kittie Corral

Kittie Corral, a nonprofit animal rescue, is holding an outdoor spring bazaar on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lake Wimauma Convention Center, located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma. There will be vendors of all kinds, including arts, crafts, pet-related businesses, food trucks and more. Beautiful raffle baskets will be available to win.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Angelite Bragg on 634-5873 or 731-6303 for more information; apply early, as only two vendors per industry will be allowed. For more information on Kittie Corral, visit www.kittiecorral.org.