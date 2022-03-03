Edited by Jenny Bennett

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day At The Salty Shamrock

The Salty Shamrock is an authentic Irish bar and restaurant in the center of Apollo Beach at 6186 U.S. Hwy. 41. It is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with two huge parties. St. Puppy’s Day will kick off the week on Sunday, March 13 at 11 a.m. with costume contests, a puppy parade and over 25 vendors and adoption agencies.

There will also be all-day food and drink specials. St. Paddy’s Day, itself on Thursday, March 17, is an all-day celebration starting at 11 a.m. Ireland’s Irish Ramblers will entertain inside the pub from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and there will be constant entertainment on the outdoor stage. Irish food specials as well as green beer flowing from the taps will be available all day long.

Additional information on events at the Salty Shamrock can be found by visiting its Facebook page @saltyshamrockFL.

Popular Cuban Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

La Septima Cafe is celebrating 27 years in business. It is well known as a Brandon staple for its delicious and authentic Cuban fusion cuisine. After having to close its dining room due to COVID-19, the restaurant pivoted to serving family meals to take home, which remain very popular and are a great deal at only $39.95. La Septima Cafe was very happy to be able to reopen the dining room for counter service earlier this year and has welcomed many familiar customers’ faces back.

La Septima Cafe is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in the La Viva Plaza in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.laseptimacafe.com or call 685-0502.

Citrus Home Center Buys Mobile Homes

Citrus Home Center was founded as a full-service mobile home dealership based in Central Florida. It invests in used/unwanted mobile homes as well as land with mobile homes on it. No title? No problem, it can resolve most issues. Its team is dedicated to making the selling experience as easy as possible with cash offers tailored to meet your needs while building lasting relationships with valued clients.

Visit www.citrushomecenter.com or call 407-680-3014 for more information.

Tropical Elegance – Veteran Team Member Now New Owner

Jon and Megan Hurst have bought Tropical Elegance Window Fashions from the original owners, Don and Sabina Hanson. This company has been serving this area for 20-plus years and Jon has been an employee of the company for over 10 years.

Jon and Megan are FishHawk residents and public service workers; Jon is a firefighter and Megan is a teacher at Bevis Elementary school. Tropical Elegance is known throughout the community for competitive prices, high-quality products and unmatched customer service. It specializes in plantation shutters, shades, blinds, motorization and more.

To view products and find out more, visit www.tropicalelegancewindowfashions.com, view on Facebook @TropicalEleganceWindowFashions or call 766-9744.

Tracer Inspections Offers Services To Homeowners

Tracer Inspections is a one-on-one, customer and service-based company that educates the consumer on the condition, quality and durability of their real estate investment. It offers a variety of inspections, including prepurchase, prelisting and general inspection of current home, all carried out by licensed inspectors. Wind mitigation and roof recertification inspections can also help save homeowners money on their insurance.

For more information, visit its website at www.tracerinspections.com, call 842-0740 or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tracer-Inspections-105036448757542.

Then Barbershop Is There For All Your Barbershop Needs

Then Barbershop is a family-owned business where all customers are valued, located at 861 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. It ensures the best quality of service for all customers with the goal of making sure everyone has a great experience when getting their hair cut.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. An appointment is not necessary. You can follow it on Facebook @thenbarbershop or call 653-9595 for more information.

Cakes Or Cupcakes To Make Any Occasion Special

What sweeter way is there to celebrate or solve the little things in life than with cake? Check out Adjudicake, where its specialty is custom, handcrafted, 6-inch cakes and cupcakes—all beautifully packaged and ready to gift.

Owner and local resident Judi Prinzivalli believes “every day is a special occasion.” Birthdays, new home, promotions, corporate referrals or even just because are only a few ideas; the list is endless. Whatever the reason, Adjudicake is ready to help you celebrate with the perfect cake.

Like Prinzivalli said, “Life is too short to say no to cake.”

Support your local artisan baker and visit Adjudicake on Facebook @Adjudicake, go to www.adjudicake.com or contact Prinzivalli at 313-6292.

Shell Point Marina Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Boating Needs

Shell Point Marina is centrally located at 3340 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin near both Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, making it easier to plan your day trips when taking family or friends out on your boat. It is surrounded by beautiful islands and small coves which you will find great for fishing, shell searching, relaxing and much more.

Shell Point Marina also has its own team of mechanics, making it a one-stop shop marina. It specializes in bottom painting, fiberglass and blister repair and sandblasting. Other services include mechanical servicing, detailing, canvas and upholstery, transport loading and more.

For additional information, visit its website at www.shellpointmarina.com, Facebook @ruskinshellpointmarina or call 645-1313.

Total Financial Picture™; Wealth Strategies

John and Claudia Exner, owners of Total Financial Picture™; Wealth Strategies, take a holistic approach to wealth management. It starts by working with the client to create a personal comprehensive financial plan, then helping to implement, benchmark and adjust the plan where necessary. Having a comprehensive and customized analysis of your overall financial condition will allow you to set goals, address any issues and pursue the protection and growth of your personal wealth.

Total Financial Picture Wealth Strategies is located at 100 Ashley Dr. Ste. 600 in Tampa. Additional information can be found on its website at www.totalfinancialpicture.com or by calling 703-343-6878.

Wingspread Farm Enters Valrico Business Hall Of Fame

Each year, the Valrico Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community. These are companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and community. One of them is Wingspread Farm, which is very proud to have won the Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category for the fourth successive year.

This distinction qualifies Wingspread Farm for an exclusive Hall of Fame Award. Wingspread Farm is located at 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico. It carries farm-fresh eggs, artisan breads, cookies, jams, seasonal produce and specialty Hungarian products.

For more information, visit its website at www.wingspread.farm or call 361-1546. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility Wins Best Of Senior Living Award

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility was recently awarded the Best of Senior Living Award by A Place for Mom for the fourth year in a row. Dorothy Cares has two locations, 11626 Tropical Isle Ln. and 10427 Crestfield Dr., both in Riverview. Each location offers individualized personal and skilled nursing care in private and semiprivate rooms in a homelike setting with home cooked food.

Owner Dorothy Araujo said, “With this coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a rough year, but through it all we have kept all of our residents coronavirus-free at both locations. I am so proud of all our accomplishments and all my staff.”

Additional information on Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility can be found on its website, www.dorothycaresalf.com, or by calling 862-8871.

Royal G Snacks Launches New Healthy Snack Line

Royal G Snacks (RGS Foods), located at 850 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa, recently launched a new line of healthy snacks. Its mission is to ensure that every one of its products is made with high-quality ingredients to ensure the satisfaction of its customers at all times. Each product is made with you and your loved ones in mind, and it is working towards becoming a reliable provider of nutritious and delectable snacks.

For more information about RGS Foods, visit its website at www.rgsfoods.com or call 941-357-3189.