The Lexwerx Law Firm Provides Personalizes Attention

The Lexwerx Law Firm was created to provide the personalized attention, disciplined turnaround time, excellence in results and affordable, upfront fee packages that you just don’t get from larger groups. The Lexwerx Law Firm is a veteran-owned and operated, full-service law firm with a strong focus on wills, trusts, estates, guardianships and probates. The Lexwerx Law Firm is located at 1550 W. Cleveland St. in Tampa.

For more information, visit its website at www.lexwerx.com or follow on Facebook @TheLexwerxLawFirmLLC.

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day At The Salty Shamrock

The Salty Shamrock is an authentic Irish bar and restaurant in the center of Apollo Beach at 6186 U.S. Hwy. 41. It is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with two huge parties. St. Puppy’s Day will kick off the week on Sunday, March 13 at 11 a.m. with costume contests, a puppy parade and over 25 vendors and adoption agencies.

There will also be all-day food and drink specials. St. Paddy’s Day, itself on Thursday, March 17, is an all-day celebration starting at 11 a.m. Ireland’s Irish Ramblers will entertain inside the pub from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and there will be constant entertainment on the outdoor stage. Irish food specials as well as green beer flowing from the taps will be available all day long.

Additional information on events at the Salty Shamrock can be found by visiting its Facebook page @saltyshamrockFL.

Popular Cuban Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

La Septima Cafe is celebrating 27 years in business. It is well known as a Brandon staple for its delicious and authentic Cuban fusion cuisine. After having to close its dining room due to COVID-19, the restaurant pivoted to serving family meals to take home, which remain very popular and are a great deal at only $39.95. La Septima Cafe was very happy to be able to reopen the dining room for counter service earlier this year and has welcomed many familiar customers’ faces back.

La Septima Cafe is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in the La Viva Plaza in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.laseptimacafe.com or call 685-0502.

Spring Business Expo In Sun City Center

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce is holding its spring business expo on Thursday, March 31, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. There you can meet some amazing new local business owners. Admission is free.

If you would like to showcase your business, give Lynne a call at 634-5111 or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

A+ Hearing Presenting To Hearing Loss Association Of America

Don and Chris Guiley, owners of A+ Hearing in Sun City Center, will be presenting a talk on ‘Future Hearing Aids – OTC’ to the Hearing Loss Association of America’s meeting.

They have been in the hearing business for over 45 years combined and like to say, “We are not just in the hearing aid business, but in the business of helping people hear.”

Subjects covered will include ‘Why can’t I hear?’, ‘What can be done?’ and ‘What does the future look like for hearing impaired?’.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The meeting is free to attend. A+ Hearing is located at 1647 Sun City Center Plaza Bldg., Ste. 203A in Sun City Center.

For more information, visit its website at www.aplushearingsuncity.com or call 642-8200.

Citrus Home Center Buys Mobile Homes

Citrus Home Center was founded as a full-service mobile home dealership based in Central Florida. It invests in used/unwanted mobile homes as well as land with mobile homes on it. No title? No problem, it can resolve most issues. Its team is dedicated to making the selling experience as easy as possible with cash offers tailored to meet your needs while building lasting relationships with valued clients.

Visit www.citrushomecenter.com or call 407-680-3014 for more information.

Tropical Elegance – Veteran Team Member Now New Owner

Jon and Megan Hurst have bought Tropical Elegance Window Fashions from the original owners, Don and Sabina Hanson. This company has been serving this area for 20-plus years and Jon has been an employee of the company for over 10 years.

Jon and Megan are FishHawk residents and public service workers; Jon is a firefighter and Megan is a teacher at Bevis Elementary school. Tropical Elegance is known throughout the community for competitive prices, high-quality products and unmatched customer service. It specializes in plantation shutters, shades, blinds, motorization and more.

To view products and find out more, visit www.tropicalelegancewindowfashions.com, view on Facebook @TropicalEleganceWindowFashions or call 766-9744.

Tracer Inspections Offers Services To Homeowners

Tracer Inspections is a one-on-one, customer and service-based company that educates the consumer on the condition, quality and durability of their real estate investment. It offers a variety of inspections, including prepurchase, prelisting and general inspection of current home, all carried out by licensed inspectors. Wind mitigation and roof recertification inspections can also help save homeowners money on their insurance.

For more information, visit its website at www.tracerinspections.com, call 842-0740 or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tracer-Inspections-105036448757542.

Then Barbershop Is There For All Your Barbershop Needs

Then Barbershop is a family-owned business where all customers are valued, located at 861 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. It ensures the best quality of service for all customers with the goal of making sure everyone has a great experience when getting their hair cut.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. An appointment is not necessary. You can follow it on Facebook @thenbarbershop or call 653-9595 for more information.

Meticulous Jess Marketing Is Efficient And Effective

Meticulous Jess Marketing is owned by Jessica Edwards and is the place to go for all your consulting, digital marketing, graphic design and business photography needs. The agency is dedicated to helping bring prosperity to the community by helping local businesses grow.

It helps to create comprehensive, custom strategies to help your business reach its goals. It always considers the ‘big picture’ and how best to get optimum results in the long term. When you work with Meticulous Jess Marketing, it’s clear that it is truly determined, efficient and effective.

Meticulous Jess Marketing is located at 10668 New East Bay Dr., Ste 207 in Gibsonton. For more information, visit its website at www.meticulousjessmarketing.com, follow on Facebook @meticulousjessllc or call 822-9884.

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust For The Military Community

Anthony Nemanic, relationship manager with AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust, is now serving the Tampa area. The business offers investment management, financial planning and trust services exclusively for the military community.

It is a nonprofit organization and over 50 percent of its staff have either worn the uniform or are military spouses. As such, it confidently says that it knows what is important to military families, and its nonprofit status holds it accountable to ensure it provides the best solutions for military needs.

More information can be found on its website at www.aafmaa.com/wealthmanagement, on Facebook @AnthonyNemanicAAFMAA or by calling 538-2634.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility Wins Best Of Senior Living Award

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility was recently awarded the Best of Senior Living Award by A Place for Mom for the fourth year in a row. Dorothy Cares has two locations, 11626 Tropical Isle Ln. and 10427 Crestfield Dr., both in Riverview. Each location offers individualized personal and skilled nursing care in private and semiprivate rooms in a homelike setting with home cooked food.

Owner Dorothy Araujo said, “With this coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a rough year, but through it all we have kept all of our residents coronavirus-free at both locations. I am so proud of all our accomplishments and all my staff.”

Additional information on Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility can be found on its website, www.dorothycaresalf.com, or by calling 862-8871.

Royal G Snacks Launches New Healthy Snack Line

Royal G Snacks (RGS Foods), located at 850 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa, recently launched a new line of healthy snacks. Its mission is to ensure that every one of its products is made with high-quality ingredients to ensure the satisfaction of its customers at all times. Each product is made with you and your loved ones in mind, and it is working towards becoming a reliable provider of nutritious and delectable snacks.

For more information about RGS Foods, visit its website at www.rgsfoods.com or call 941-357-3189.