There is good news for residents who are experiencing food insecurity in the SouthShore area. Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living Program is hosting an event on Saturday, March 19 for residents to receive free groceries. The program also offers many other resources to keep residents healthy.

The event, which will provide Hillsborough County residents with free food, will run from 10-11:30 a.m. at the SouthShore Community Resource Center, located at 201 14th Ave. SE. in Ruskin.

According to Hillsborough County representatives, the food packages, which are provided in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, generally include fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, canned goods and staples like beans and rice.

There are no income restrictions to receive the free groceries.

Residents who attend also will receive information on Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living Program and the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan, which is a comprehensive managed care program for Hillsborough County residents with limited income and assets who do not qualify for other health care coverage, including Medicare and Medicaid. The program is funded by a special sales tax and administered by Hillsborough County.

The Healthy Living Program provides guidance and resources for a healthy lifestyle to Health Care Plan members and Hillsborough residents through local, on-site services.

Features include an exercise room, educational activities, group exercise sessions, nutritional counseling and health screenings at Healthy Living Centers throughout Hillsborough County. Free classes on topics such as diabetes prevention/management, weight loss, healthy food choices, cooking, public health services and other health management services are also available through the Healthy Living Program.

All Hillsborough County residents are encouraged to apply for the program for free and anyone interested in joining can visit one of the Healthy Living Centers with an identification card to sign up. In addition to Ruskin’s SouthShore Community Resource Center, other centers are located in Tampa (the Lee Davis Community Resource Center) at 3402 N. 22nd St. and Plant City (the Plant City Community Resource Center) at 307 N. Michigan Ave.

For more information on Saturday’s event, the Healthy Living Program or the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan, call 272-5040.