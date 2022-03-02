Do you own a recreational vehicle (RV) and want to keep it driving for years to come? Are you thinking about purchasing or renting an RV? Drew’s RV Techs has what you need to keep making memories and having adventures.

Family-owned and operated, Drew’s RV Techs boasts an extensive inventory of pre-enjoyed RVs for sale plus knowledgeable and experienced technicians. Check out its competitive prices and personalized service that big-box stores cannot compete with. Drew Anklin, owner and operator with over 30 years of experience working on and around RVs, will take on nearly any repair.

“We fix things other people won’t. People come in with vehicles for which the manufacturer no longer makes the part. We make parts work and fabricate things so we can complete the repair,” he said.

Plus, Drew’s RV Techs is perfect if you’re considering an RV. You can rent a unit for a day, a week, a month or longer. That way, you can try it out before you buy a unit. Whether it’s for an awesome tailgate or a cross-country adventure, if you’re ready to rent, trade in or buy, they have upfront pricing and financing options to fit your budget.

Drew’s RV Techs is also a business sponsor with Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (CARE), a local dog and cat rescue. Anklin, an animal lover, donates much of his spare time and energy to support their efforts in providing loving homes for rescued animals. He and his shop cat, Tux, would love to see you and answer all your questions about RVs.

For more information call 645-7870 or visit www.drewsrvtechs.com and www.cruiseamerica.com/rv-rental-locations/florida/tampa. Drew’s RV Techs and Cruise America are located at 1601 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. They are open on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 Noon.