Mega Tour With Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship & We The Kingdom

A spectacular 18-city arena tour kicks off with the worship event of the spring as Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We The Kingdom all share the stage for a powerful worship experience that will inspire and encourage all who attend.

Casting Crowns will be fresh off The Healer Tour, ready to perform some of their biggest hits, including new songs such as “Scars in Heaven” and “The Power of the Cross.” Hillsong Worship joins the tour after the success of their latest album, These Same Skies, with hits like “That’s the Power” and “Resurrender.” The tour also features the 2021 Dove Awards Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year winner, We The Kingdom.

The tour will kick off on Friday, April 22 in Tupelo, Mississippi and includes one stop in Jacksonville on Tuesday, May 17. For a full list of dates, cities and ticket information, visit www.premierproductions.com.

Sight & Sound Theatres® Brings The Story Of The Bible’s Most Legendary King To Life In A Brand-New Original Production

Sight & Sound Theatres® will premiere the brand-new original stage production DAVID, coming to audiences in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning on Saturday, March 12. Almost four years in the making, DAVID is a state-of-the-art live experience that uses theatrical wonders to take audiences inside the story of one of the Bible’s most legendary figures who notoriously rose from shepherd to king after defeating the giant Goliath.

The production of DAVID will freshly present the familiar Bible story when it premieres on Sight & Sound’s 300-foot panoramic stage in Lancaster with giant sets, unbelievable special effects and original music inspired by the Psalms. Additionally, theater attendees are in for a surprise at the reveal of Goliath, one of the most complicated special effects Sight & Sound has ever designed. Sight & Sound TV launched in 2020, and this online streaming platform has since welcomed a global virtual audience from over 175 countries around the world.

For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.

Christian Schools Conference To Celebrate Growing Enrollments

A group of 12 major associations of Christian educators is readying a conference that will help bridge divides and embrace change in teaching and learning amid increased enrollment at faith-based institutions.

The host organizations for ‘Converge 2022: Leading Courageously, Renewing Hope’ include the Association of Christian Schools International, which had a 12 percent jump in enrollment at its affiliated primary and secondary schools last year. Classical Christian and Roman Catholic schools also have reported gains.

Converge plans to welcome close to 750 attendees to San Diego from Tuesday to Thursday, March 8-10 for its third edition, now with a new name selected to shorten and simplify the conference’s handle. The first gathering was held in Orlando in 2017.

Christian schools are inviting those of various cultures and backgrounds to get involved as they reach out to their neighboring areas. More information on Converge is on the conference website at https://converge.education/.

Peace River – God, Country & The Cowboy Way Launches One-Night-Only Movie Event On March 3

Peace River is the story of a young champion rodeo cowboy turned Special Ops soldier who is crushed by war and personal loss. He must draw on “The Cowboy Way” and a profound faith to recover the will to live and the love of his life. The movie releases nationwide on Thursday, March 3.

Main character Casey Shane is a fifth-generation New Mexico rancher that was raised by his grandfather, a WWII veteran. Learning the ways of the cowboy alongside his childhood friend, Maria Martinez, Casey is a championship-caliber bull rider. Casey and Maria form a romantic bond before Casey enlists in the U.S. Army and joins the elite Special Forces. Immediately following the events of September 11, 2001, Casey is deployed to Afghanistan, where he is wounded. Returning home, Casey must recover the will to live and the love of his life.

Peace River will play in nearly 700 movie theaters nationwide on March 3. Tickets can be purchased at fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. To view the trailer, visit www.peacerivermovie.com.