Attorneys are always careful when choosing a law partner, and for good reason. The reality is that sometimes attorneys spend far more time with their law partners than with family members, but that’s not so with father/son duo Paul and Ryan Reed, Esquires.

The pair formulated the plan to create Reed & Reed, a personal injury law firm, during Ryan’s freshman year in college. Seven years later, Reed & Reed opened its doors in October 2013. Ryan’s wife, Jacquelin Reed, herself an attorney, also joined the firm.

“We fight side by side, day after day, year after year for our clients,” Ryan said.

Located at 101 E. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon at the corner of John Moore and Lumsden Rds., the attorneys at Reed & Reed have decades of experience helping individuals and families recover compensation for all types of personal injury accidents suffered at the hands of negligent individuals, doctors, store owners and many others.

Brandon native Paul Reed, who has argued cases in trial and appellate courts throughout Florida and the United States for the last 26 years, worked for a large ‘big-box’ firm before venturing out on his own and learning a few things along the way.

“My dad didn’t want to treat clients like they were numbers, quickly moving from one client to the next,” said Ryan. “He wanted a more compassionate and connected approach to his clients.”

That approach, he said, more resembles grocery giant Publix’s concept of customer service. “We treat our clients like we would treat family or friends if they needed legal help,” he said.

That means when clients call, they speak to an attorney who assists them from sign-up to verdict, and even to appeal if necessary.

“Our clients sometimes feel spoiled with this type of treatment,” said Ryan.

In addition to treating clients like family, it also helps that Reed & Reed produces results. It has tried cases in more than 12 counties throughout Florida; argued before the Second, Third and Fourth District Courts of Appeal; and secured several verdicts of more than $1 million for clients.

Reed & Reed offers a free initial consultation, and if it represents a client, they don’t have to pay unless and until they obtain a verdict or settlement.

“You don’t want an attorney that dabbles in personal injury law,” said Ryan, “you want one that specializes in it.”

Reed & Reed’s office hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; however, it can arrange meetings after-hours or on weekends when necessary.

For more information about Reed & Reed or to schedule a consultation, visit www.needreed.com or call 813-438-5960.