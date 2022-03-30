Women Centered 4 Success Inc. (WC4S) is a nonprofit community resource connection for women in the Tampa Bay area since 2016. The foundation recognizes and promotes the advancement of women in the community by serving their needs, supporting their efforts and connecting them to the necessary resources to learn skills essential for personal growth, seeking jobs and meeting their real-life demands. WC4S also offers affordable life-coaching by women, for women.

The public is invited to the WC4S Spring Festival and Free Market Extravaganza to enjoy live music, local entertainment and an opportunity to pick up free food, household items and clothing as well as visit a specialty shop with prom night attire. All of this is to support the community and bring attention to the services that WC4S provides to women within the community.

“We are dedicated to helping all women unleash their power and own their futures,” said Sheila Lewis, founder and owner of WC4S. “Our certified coaches will work with every woman to uncover what’s stopping her so she can go out into the world and leave her empowered imprint.”

WC4S provides a variety of coaching, including coaching for careers, finances, relationships, business and spirituality. These services ensure every woman is able to work through roadblocks, barriers or a lack of information to achieve her true potential.

“We want all women to walk within their purpose and transform their minds beyond their wildest imaginations,” said Lewis. “If you’re a woman who feels like you’re surviving but not thriving, you are not alone. We are here to show you that your dream and purpose is awaiting your arrival.”

The Spring Festival and Free Market Extravaganza event is being held on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Emanuel P. Johnson Community Center, located at 5855 S. 78th St. in Tampa. This outreach event will also serve as an opportunity for other nonprofits in the community to share their mission with the public. Donations of usable items, including clothing, canned goods and household goods, will also be taking place at the festival. WC4S is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all gifts are tax deductible as allowed by law.

If you are interested in coaching services, applications for assessment are on the website, including a discovery session to determine the best coaching package. The website is https://www.wc4s.org/. For more information, please contact Sheila Lewis at 813-951-4268 or wc4s2016@gmail.com.