Compiled By Cammie Yick and Kate Quesada

St. Anne Catholic Church

Located in Ruskin, St. Anne Catholic Church will hold Holy Week services starting on Saturday, April 9 and includes Palm Sunday Mass at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 Noon and 5 p.m. Easter Sunday masses will take place at 6:30 a.m. (sunrise), 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 Noon (Spanish) and 5 p.m.

The church is located at 106 11th Ave. NE. in Ruskin and can be reached at 813-645-1714.

Mt. Zion AME Church

Mt. Zion AME Church in Riverview will host Good Friday Services on Friday, April 15 and 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday services Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. followed by the annual egg hunt. The church is located at 5920 Robert Tolle Dr. and can be reached at 813-337-7457.

First Baptist Gibsonton Church

First Baptist Gibsonton Church will host a Good Friday Communion Service on Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. and a special Easter Music and Message Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 9912 Indiana St. in Gibsonton and can be reached at 813-677-1301. For more information, visit https://1stbaptistgibsonton.com.

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, Immanuel Lutheran Church is offering a full Holy Week schedule, starting with a 10 a.m. Palm Sunday worship/confirmation service and cross processional. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a Palm Sunday Hispanic Service and at 6:30 p.m. on Maundy Thursday there will be a bilingual communion service.

Good Friday services will take place at 6:30 p.m. (Mercy at the Cross – Anglo) and 7:15 p.m. (Hispanic).

On Easter Sunday, the “Do You Know Where You Are Headed?” services will start at 8 a.m. with Early Easter Worship with communion and cross processional. At 9 a.m., there will be a continental breakfast in the Narthex and at 10 a.m. the Celebration Easter Worship with choir and handbells and special music will take place. This will be a noncommunion service.

For more information, visit https://immanuelbrandon.com.

Bay Life Church

Easter service times at Bay Life Church are 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon and can be reached at 813-661-3696. For more information, visit www.baylife.org.

New Hope Hosts Easter EGGstravaganza

Join New Hope United Methodist Church for an Easter EGGstravaganza on Saturday, April 16 from 12 Noon-2 p.m.

This is a free community event featuring a bounce house, photo opportunities, hotdogs, popcorn, snow cones and more. Don’t forget your Easter baskets to collect your eggs!

For more information on Easter at New Hope, visit findnewhope.com/easter.

Bell Shoals Church

Bell Shoals Church is offering Easter services at all campuses and online starting with a Good Friday online feature on-demand starting on Friday, April 15. There will also be an Easter Family Fun Night hosted at the Brandon campus on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. To learn more and for campus locations, visit www.bellshoals.com.

Grace Community United Methodist Church In Lithia

Grace United Methodist Church in Lithia will host an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. on the front patio of the church. There will also be an Easter worship service in the sanctuary and online at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. To learn more, visit https://mygraceumc.com.

South Bay Church In Riverview

On Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, South Bay Church in Riverview will host Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt with an egg hunt, inflatables, games, music, food trucks and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Easter services at the church will take place on Good Friday from 7-8 p.m. and on Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

South Bay Church is located at 13498 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview. To learn more, visit https://southbay.church/.

Love First Christian Center

Love First Christian Center in Riverview will host three services on Easter Sunday. They will take place at 7:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. To learn more, visit https://lovefirst.churchcenter.com/home.