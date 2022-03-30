By Pastor Jomo Cousins, Ph.D.

Proverbs 10:4 (AMP):

4 Poor is he who works with a negligent and idle hand, but the hand of the diligent makes him rich.

Proverbs 12:24 (AMP):

24 The hand of the diligent will rule, [b]ut the negligent and lazy will be put to forced labor.

Proverbs 13:4 (AMP):

4 The soul (appetite) of the lazy person craves and gets nothing [for lethargy overcomes ambition], but the soul (appetite) of the diligent [who works willingly] is rich and abundantly supplied.

Proverbs 21:5 (AMP):

5 The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance and advantage, but everyone who acts in haste comes surely to poverty.

These scriptures plainly state that diligence leads to wealth while negligence leads to poverty. Diligence means to be prudent (plan ahead, forecast, project, anticipate), to be wise (learn from experience), to be attentive (mindful, thoughtful, aware) and to be so consistently (every time, all the time).

The book of Proverbs speaks repeatedly about diligence. King Solomon, who wrote the book, was, by God’s standards, the wisest and wealthiest man who ever lived. Anything Solomon had felt was worth repeating must have been critical and should command our attention.

In these four verses alone, he repeated that the diligent:

1. Will be rich.

2. Will rule.

3. Will be abundantly supplied.

4. Will have advantages.

The wisest man’s guiding principle is very clear: diligence is a gateway to success. Eventually, it will pay off.

Prayer:

Father God, help me to be diligent with the works of my hands. I receive all the promises that come through my diligence, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 27.