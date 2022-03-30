Are you looking for a Christian-based counseling service to help with a variety of mental health services? Then look no further than Renewed Integrative Counseling in Riverview.

Owned by Jeannette Alcantara and Amanda Levy, the business offers mental health counseling for individuals and couples, family counseling, psychological testing services, small group counseling and more for children, teens and adults.

“Renewed is a place where people are invited into a journey of healing from hurtful life experiences; a place where people learn to develop effective coping skills for managing emotions and stresses of life; a place where people grow and foster healthy relationships; a place where purpose is drawn out and people begin to live out that purpose in fullness,” said Alcantara and Levy.

The Christian-based practice implements a holistic and integrative approach to mental health care that fosters emotional, physical and spiritual health, leading to effective long-term wellness.

“Our compassion team is made up of a group of amazingly talented licensed professionals who build safe and trusting relationships with clients and meet them where they are,” said Alcantara and Levy. “We are excited about opening our doors in the Riverview community and helping to bringing much-needed quality services to those in need.”

The team of highly qualified licensed counselors—including licensed mental health counselors, licensed social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists and licensed registered state interns—and professional life coaches work with each client to create a personalized care plan to meet their specific needs with the end goal of helping each person build a better quality of life.

The team’s core beliefs are grounded in prioritizing God, family and self-care before service to ensure they are at their best emotionally and spiritually within their personal lives so that they can provide the highest quality of care for their clients.

Renewed Integrative Counseling is located 11912 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview and can be reached at 813-444-7116. To learn more, visit www.renewedic.com or check the business out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WelcometoRenewed. Renewed in open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturdays by appointment.