Krazy Kup, an old-world, authentic coffeehouse located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in historic downtown Plant City, is at it again with some great entertainment for the local community. This time, Krazy Kup will present Clean Comedy on Saturday, March 19 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Loft at Krazy Kup.

Krazy Kup’s Clean Comedy, hosted by Gordon Davis, will feature comedians Rodney Norman and Donnie Stopa. Norman has been delighting audiences for over 20 years. He has a unique and surprising presence and is a former Marine who has a Bachelor of Science degree in philosophy. Stopa started doing comedy at an early age. He formed his first comedy band in the fifth grade and his style is observational yet engaging, so he always connects with his audience and delivers the laughs.

Both Norman and Stopa have been seen on Dry Bar, Roku, TikTok, Prime Video and YouTube.

Tickets to the show start at $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or at Krazy Kup.

Krazy Kup is owned and operated by Frank, Wenda and Joshua Trunzo. The Trunzos believe in community and are naturally committed to always being family friendly to all ages, young and old. Whether it is foot-stompin’ music, laughing out loud or showing off your talent, a visit to Krazy Kup on any day might just make your day.

What makes this place really unique is the variety of entertainment the Trunzos present. They offer a monthly open mic night, bluegrass jam, trivia night, retro movie night and local up-and-coming bands of all genres. They occasionally slip in a fun-filled lip-sync night that is always very entertaining. In addition, there are great prizes at many of their events.

On top of Krazy Kup’s award-winning coffee drinks, the ambiance and welcome feeling match the quality of what it serves. You can get great hot and cold drinks, freshly baked pastries, gourmet wraps and salads. You will not want to miss the largest selection of biscotti found anywhere in the world.

The Trunzos said, “If you have not yet heard about Krazy Kup, which is located one block from the train museum in downtown historic Plant City, you are missing out on one of the really fun and friendly coffeehouses in the Tampa Bay area.”

For more information on Clean Comedy and on Krazy Kup’s offerings, please follow them on Facebook and Instagram. For the event’s page on Facebook and ticket purchasing, visit www.facebook.com/events/291522299741261/.