The Village Players will present The Sound of Music in the historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico, this March. Despite many obstacles, the biggest being COVID-19, The Village Players is ready to wow the audience with its rendition of The Sound of Music.

The Sound of Music will be presented on Friday, March 11, 18 and 25 and Saturday, March 12, 19 and 26. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the curtain is at 8 p.m. The Village Players will offer two matinees at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 and 20.

Regular admission tickets are $18. For children, students, seniors and military with ID, tickets are $15. For groups of 10 or more, seating reservations must be prepaid and are available by calling Chris at the box office at 480-3147.

To purchase tickets in advance, call the box office or visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.

The Sound of Music is a Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway musical. It is based on a 1949 memoir written by Maria August von Trapp, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers.

The book describes the life of the von Trapp family, from their beginnings in Salzburg, Austria to their adventures in America, where they escaped from Nazi-invaded Europe. The story reflects on family tragedies, victories and the kindness of strangers who soon became friends to the young family.

Gail Pierce, producer for The Village Players, said, “This is our second attempt to breathe life into this classic. We, like so many others, had to close until COVID was under control. I believe our patrons will find it worth the wait.”

Pierce added, “The cast are all ‘in’ and have given this show 100 percent.”

Domin Pazzo, director of The Sound of Music, is a veteran of the stage and The Village Players.

“We were three weeks away from opening in April 2020, then COVID hit, so this show was two years in the making. I have some new cast members but a lot of my original cast members from 2020 came back. I am so glad to finish this journey with them,” Pazzo said.

Pazzo added, “The audience will see a lot of hard work paying off. My seven von Trapp kids are so good and ready to perform in front of people.”

For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.