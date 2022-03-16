Old McMicky’s Farm in Odessa is honored to announce ‘Mission I Do,’ an all-inclusive dream wedding gift to active-duty military members and veterans in the Tampa Bay area sponsored by Old McMicky’s Farm and generous Bay area businesses.

This gift is in appreciation for the sacrifice of the men and women who currently serve or have served in our military.

“One of the main reasons we rebuilt and reopened Old McMicky’s Farm was to contribute to kids and families and our community,” said Owner Ralph Zuckerman. “Early on, we decided for every service we offered to the general public we would also contribute back in that area. So, when we started offering weddings through The Barn at Crescent Lake at Old McMicky’s Farm, we created Mission I Do to provide free, all-inclusive [dream] weddings to active-duty military and veterans.”

Two-time Purple Heart Medal recipient Ivan Sears received an all-inclusive dream wedding to high school sweetheart Sarah at Old McMicky’s Farm.

The love story of Ivan and Sarah began when they met in high school. Best of friends, Sara continued on to college and Ivan joined the Marine Corps. They stayed in touch and leaned on each other during stressful times.

Ivan lost both legs to an IED (improvised explosive device) while deployed in Afghanistan.

“It was the privilege of Old McMicky’s Farm and the farm’s Mission I Do program to help Sarah and Ivan’s dream wedding become a reality,” Zuckerman said. “Mission I Do has provided nine free weddings to date.”

As a surprise to Ivan and Sarah, the farm also arranged for a full Dress Blue Marine Corp Sword Arch Ceremony to honor Ivan.

In November, Ivan and Sarah were introduced to over 700 attendees at the farm’s Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival who were there to show their love and appreciation to honored guests, Purple Heart Medal recipients and Gold Star families.

“The wedding was not a gift from the farm,” Zuckerman said. “The gift of the wedding was from Ivan to his bride, Sarah, fully earned by his service to his country.”

To learn more about Old McMicky’s Farm, you can visit its website at www.oldmcmickys.com or call Zuckerman at 813-920-1948. Its next Barns & Beer will be held on Friday, April 1. Old McMicky’s Farm is located at 9612 Crescent Dr. in Odessa.