Grab your friend, sister, neighbor or daughter and celebrate at this year’s Spirit FM Catholic Women’s Conference at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. This fantastic, seventh annual event is hopeful for a record attendance this year with seating available for more than 2,000 guests. Women of all denominations are warmly welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Like many major events, the pandemic caused cancellations of this annual conference in both 2020 and 2021. However, now Spirit FM is happy to announce the conference is expected to be bigger and better. The goal of the event is to bring Spirit FM listeners together to share and celebrate their faith.

The two main speakers are author and radio personality Deby Schlapprizzi and Florida State University Campus Minister Sister Rita Clare Yoches.

Schlapprizzi is a nationally acclaimed motivational speaker, television contributor, radio host and is the author of the book, The Splendor of You. She also shares her strong principles and spirit through her faith-based podcast and radio program, The Splendor of You®. Throughout her career, Schlapprizzi has had the opportunity to learn and explore living through Christ in our modern world.

“My hope is what they will hear is a sense of their worth, … what their next step is for what God is calling them to be,” said Schlapprizzi during an interview with Spirit FM. “It’s a moment for them to step away, to be able to breathe, to hear a voice of encouragement—a reminder of who they are, of the possibilities we have, and a reminder of the truths of our faith.”

The day begins at 8 a.m. with Mass celebrated by Bishop Gregory Parkes, including reconciliation and prayer in the adoration chapel. There will also be plenty of singing, praying, shopping and laughing.

Businesses and ministries will have an opportunity to display their works and attendees can purchase unique gifts, crafts, jewelry and more.

Tickets start at $65 with discounts for students who have a valid student ID. VIP tables are $1,000 for a table of 10. The ticket price includes a light breakfast, lunch, parking, a swag bag and more. Table and event sponsorships are also available.

The conference is taking place on Saturday, April 2 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa. For tickets and other conference information, visit www.myspiritfm.com/womensconference.