Each year, thousands of students from across the country compete in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Locally, the competition is presented by Suncoast Credit Union and hosted by Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) and Hillsborough County Public Schools. This year, you can view the works of the regional competitors online at educationfoundation.com/2022scholasticartandwritingawards.com.

Their works are currently on display at Scarfone/Hartley Gallery, located at 310 North Blvd. in Tampa.

This year, there were more than 1,200 student submissions. The regional judges had the tough task of narrowing them down to 231 art awards and 95 writing awards.

The works from Hillsborough County’s 70 Gold Key winners will be submitted to the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers in New York City. Students will have the opportunity to compete at the national level and be recognized in a ceremony this summer.

“Every year, we look forward to supporting this event and showcasing the talents of our young artists and writers. This is an incredible opportunity for students to display their work and be recognized for their creativity,” said Hillsborough Education Foundation CEO Kim Jowell.

“Right now, with all our students are facing, it is more important than ever to have an escape in their work to reflect on what is going on in the world and express their views through their art and through their writing,” said Jowell. “HEF is proud to help shine a spotlight on this platform, and we congratulate all the talented students who pour their hearts out through their art or writing and share their creative masterpieces with us,” added Jowell.

Multiple students are selected at the regional level. Five are from the Gold Key Art Awards for the American Visions Award and five are from the Gold Key Writing Awards for the American Visions Award. A national jury selects one from each for the Hillsborough Region American Vision Award in March.

The 2022 American Visions Nominees are Emma Holmes, Blake High School; Brianna Lee, Wharton High School; Jorge Rodriguez, Tampa Preparatory School; Katy Shonka, Berkeley Preparatory School; and Sabrine Warid, Spoto High School.

The 2022 American Voices Nominees are Rachel Galpin, Steinbrenner High School; Isabelle Hoofnagel, Durant High School; and three students from Berkeley Preparatory School, Aryana Makati, Edward Sieh and Annabel Stifler.