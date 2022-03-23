Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC) Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) will be hosting an in-person career fair on Friday, April 1 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at HCC’s Corporate Training Center located at 39 Columbia Dr. in Tampa.

The career fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers interested in participating must register prior to the event.

“Career fairs give us an opportunity to serve as the bridge between local employers and our students,” said Gaby Delismé, business intelligence manager of ICCE. “Our goal is to help connect the right candidates with the right employers. At our last event, companies interviewed and hired job seekers on the spot. We’re doing our part to help build a sustainable workforce.”

Job seekers can expect to connect with local companies to fill open positions in the health care, information technology, trade and business industries. CareerSource Tampa Bay will be present to help inform job seekers of the resources and services available through their network.

The Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education is Hillsborough Community College’s corporate training arm that provides customized business solutions for local companies and individuals.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate degrees. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough Community College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Ln. in Decatur, Georgia, by calling 404-679-4500 or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website at www.sacscoc.org.

For an updated list of participating employers and to sign up for the job fair event, please visit tampatraining.com/career-resource.