New Business Partnership At Ohall Kemper Law

Longtime colleagues at the Law Offices of Laurie Ohall have now become partners, changing the name to Ohall Kemper Law. “We are not just lawyers, we are people that are truly passionate about serving and caring for the elderly,” said Laurie Ohall, elder law attorney.

Ohall Kemper Law specializes in elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, probate and guardianship.

It is located at 1464 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website, www.ohalllaw.com, or by calling 813-438-8503.

Dining Room Reopens At Riverview Chick-fil-A

The Riverview Chick-fil-A is happy to announce that the dining room at its 12810 Summerfield Crossing Blvd. location is now fully reopened. Stop by to enjoy its variety of chicken sandwiches, strips, nuggets, salads and drinks. It is currently serving its Smokehouse BBQ sandwich, so do not delay enjoying this limited time offering.

Adogable Pet Services Seeking Experienced Groomer

Adogable Pet Services is an established, locally owned business based in Sun City Center, and it is looking for experienced dog groomers to join its team.

“We are not just highly trained groomers, we are consultants for the well-being of your pet,” said Owner Laura Rubin.

Adogable Pet Services is located at 4884 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center. For more information, call 813-419-4972 or visit its website at www.adogablepets.com.

Flower Me Tampa Wants To Be Part Of Your Next Big Celebration

Flower Me Tampa Décor and Rentals creates beautiful flower walls and much more that will add an elegant ambiance to any special occasion. It specializes in creating stylish flower walls and custom letters and number BloomBoards that will set your event apart from others, adding that unique touch to dinner parties, weddings, graduations, baby showers, quinceañeras, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, corporate events and more.

Flower Me Tampa is located at 1508 Windy Gap Pl. in Valrico. More information can be found on its website at www.flowermetampa.com and by calling 813-716-9811.

Suncoast Credit Union Earns AARP BankSafe Designation

Suncoast Credit Union is proud to announce that 100 percent of its branch and interactive teller machine staff have completed the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) award-winning BankSafe training program, which trains employees to identify and stop suspected financial exploitation and abuse, particularly among older adults. As a result, Suncoast Credit Union was one of only 115 financial institutions nationwide to be awarded the BankSafe seal for its efforts.

A Virginia Tech study from October 2019 found that BankSafe-trained employees helped stop more than $110 million from being stolen from the accounts of older adults since the program’s inception.

Dancing For A Difference Celebrates New Location

Dancing for a Difference is celebrating moving to its new studio, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., #101 in Brandon. It is a nonprofit dance studio, and its mission is to make dance and the arts more available to all children in the Tampa area. It keeps classes as affordable as possible by utilizing family and community involvement.

Dancing for a Difference is certified in Youth Protection Advocates in Dance, which means the studio is an environment that is safe for all children. It offers a variety of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, tap and lyrical, for all ages.

To learn more about Dancing for a Difference, visit its website at www.dancing4donations.org or call 813-601-3009.

Home Helpers Home Care Of Brandon Earns Best Of Home Care Provider Of Choice Award

Home Helpers Home Care is pleased to announce that its East Tampa franchise has been named a Provider of Choice in the 2022 Best of Home Care Awards. Home Helpers Home Care offers the industry’s leading model for comprehensive care with its unique care program that provides the necessary components for living independently. This includes personal care and companionship, nutrition and meal planning, 24/7 emergency response and wellness calls to help ensure medications and hydration are maintained.

“It’s an honor to be recognized. This award is based on feedback from our clients, it’s not something we applied for or sent in our own data to earn, so it’s a true reflection of the wonderful care our caregivers provide,” said Ursella Slusher, owner of Home Helpers Home Care of East Tampa.

To find out more about Home Helpers Home Care, visit its website at www.homehelpershomecare.com/east-tampa.

FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming Makes Pet Care More Convenient

In an attempt to help busy pet owners keep their pets looking and feeling great, FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming offers a pet grooming service that comes to your doorstep.

The new local pet grooming service offers a totally self-contained grooming salon on wheels in the convenience of your driveway. The unit is equipped with a generator, water heater, air conditioner, fresh and gray water tanks and all the conveniences of a regular grooming salon.

For more information about FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming, visit its website at www.furnandos.com or call/text 813-808-6035 to schedule an appointment for your pets.

Start Fresh Counseling Center Opens New Office

Start Fresh Counseling Center recently opened a new office in Brandon. It uses solution-focused therapy to help clients uncover their true potential by working together to better understand and resolve challenges in their lives while providing support and guidance toward a more meaningful life. While it can’t change difficult situations of the past, it can work to better understand and resolve challenges in your life. Counseling services include individuals, couples and family.

Its new office is located at 135 Moon Ave. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website at www.startfreshcounselingcenter.com or by calling 813-489-4547.

ACT Massage Of Lithia Now Offers Monthly Membership Package

ACT Massage of Lithia, owned by local resident Jean Niccum, now offers monthly membership package deals from only $65 a month. There are a variety of massage services available. Visit its website at www.massagebook.com/biz/ACTMassageofLithia or call 813-356-9703 to find out more. ACT Massage of Lithia is located at 411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 411 in Valrico.