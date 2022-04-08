Finding a good doctor is of utmost importance. One is Dr. Andrew Daley of Daley & Associates Prime Medical of Tampa Bay, who is dedicated to bringing world-class service and personalized care to every one of his patients.

“Dr. Daley is passionate about community education and access to medical care for all,” said Terra Dawson, practice administrator.

“The true success of the practice is due to the tireless effort of the staff—namely, Yesenia Mendez, medical assistant,” Dawson added. “She has been with Dr. Daley since 2015 and has a special gift of caring for patients and delivering excellent patient care.”

Dedication to the community is a priority for Daley, a Brandon resident. That includes everything from participation in local events to support organizations like the American Heart Association, to getting out of the office and helping those in need.

During the pandemic, Daley offered free consultations to both patients and nonpatients alike to provide education about COVID-19. He conducted seminars specifically targeting the black community and provided education, free masks and hand sanitizers to the East Tampa community through faith-based organizations.

Additionally, he is one of the few doctors around that offers inpatient as well as outpatient care and doctor home visits, plus new patients ages 18 and older are currently being accepted.

Also high on Daley’s list is security and protecting patients’ identities. Daley & Associates adheres to strict guidelines when it comes to patients’ records. Fully electronic medical records ensure efficient access and accurate safekeeping while maintaining the highest standards for the privacy and security of records.

Daley recognizes the challenge today of finding affordable health care and accepts most major insurances.

He said, “The issue stretches further than seeing the physician but having access to affordable medication and therapy.”

Daley & Associates Prime Medical of Tampa Bay is a traditional internal medicine practice with offices in Brandon and Bradenton. From preventative health counseling to diabetic guidance, prospective patients are offered a full range of comprehensive health services.

“Internal medicine is a widely encompassing discipline which deals with the clinical as well as the psychology and social aspects of medicine,” Daley explained.

Daley & Associates Prime Medical of Tampa Bay is located at 631 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Its office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 813-530-0903 for information.