He likes the rugged outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing. She prefers fancy hotels with room service and big fluffy pillows on the bed. Now they can combine the two tastes, as Timberline Glamping Company brings a new way to camp to Hillsborough River State Park.

‘Glamping’ is a relatively new term that merges the words ‘glamorous’ and ‘camping.’ It is used to describe the traditional elements of camping combined with more upscale amenities, such beds, electricity and more. It is the best of both worlds, allowing the enjoyment of nature and the outdoors without sacrificing creature comforts so you can fall asleep under the stars and wake up without an aching back.

Franchise Owners Raz and Aleksandra Miles said that they fell in love with Timberline Glamping upon discovery.

“We are big outdoorsy people,” said Aleksandra. She explained that the attention to detail and amazing amenities kept the couple talking about it for more than a year until they found out that they could start their own franchise location.

“Hillsborough River State Park is the right fit for us,” she said, adding that the park offers many activities in a beautiful, tropical setting. The more than 3,300-acre park features 7 miles of hiking trails, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, picnicking and suspension bridges to explore.

There are different packages to choose from, depending on tastes and the number of people. Upon arrival, guests will find a beautiful tent equipped with a floor, rugs, beds, lamps, chairs and electrical outlets for charging devices. Each tent also has a heating and air conditioning unit—the latter a must in Florida. A Keurig coffee pot with pods, coffee mugs and a mini fridge also are included.

The site will be decorated with string lights surrounding a fire pit, charcoal grill, picnic table and hammocks. Clean, well-maintained park restrooms are in proximity. Additionally, there are several add-ons to choose from, such as games, s’more-making kits, bike rentals and more.

Guests just need to pack up the car with some clothes, toiletries, games, food and a flashlight and be ready to make memories with the family.

Timberline Glamping Co. started in Georgia in 2018 and is rapidly growing through franchises. The Hillsborough State Park location is the launching point for 11 additional new franchises planning to be established in 2022.

Co-founder Allegra Parreira said that Timberline Glamping Co. is now in its fifth season.

“Through the 2021 season, we have hosted more than 16,000 guests,” she proclaimed.

Hillsborough River State Park is located at 15402 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa. Reservations can be made on the website at www.timberlineglamping.com or by calling 813-586-3081.