Lawn care’s Uber is making its way into the Brandon area with GreenPal’s expansion that will bring the lawn mowing app to Hillsborough County residents. GreenPal is a Nashville-based service that allows residents to request local lawn services to care for their yards in a safe, contactless way.

GreenPal, an app which was first launched in Tennessee in 2015, allows homeowners to list their lawns and indicate when they need service. From there, local, prescreened lawn professionals can bid on the yard and the homeowner can decide which lawn service they will employ. Over 30 percent of GreenPal’s users are over the age of 60 and have benefited greatly from the availability of the contactless service made possible with the digital payment method.

“We don’t actually have any influence on the pricing,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. “We just connect the homeowner with the lawn care professional.”

Around 35 lawn care services in the Brandon area are available through the app. GreenPal supports the local services by helping with marketing and route optimization and only charges a five percent fee to the company, not the customer.

“I’ve been in landscaping my whole entire life. I grew up mowing lawns and did that through college. I knew there was a disconnect, … I knew that there had to be a better way to connect homeowners to landscaping professionals,” explained Caballero.

Caballero worked in sales on the West Coast and saw digital services like Uber find great success. He incorporated both his history of working in lawn care and knowledge of sales to craft an app that would become the “Uber for lawn care.”

“I knew that if somebody was going to summon a stranger to pick them up and take them somewhere, they would do the same with lawn care someday,” said Caballero. “That idea was sparked in 2012, but we didn’t actually get the ball rolling until 2015.”

Since its launch, GreenPal has expanded to 48 states and has over 1 million homeowners signed up. Over 25 thousand landscaping professionals are running their businesses on GreenPal and providing convenient, contactless service to their customers.

For more information on GreenPal, visit www.yourgreenpal.com/fl/brandon-lawn-care.