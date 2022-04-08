Shell Point Marina, located at the mouth of Little Manatee River and just minutes away from Tampa Bay, offers both storage and service for boat owners in its Ruskin marina. It currently offers dry storage for 200 boats, has 43 wet slips and a service yard, but an expansion will expand the storage space and renovate the repair facility.

“The idea is to transform the old Shell Point Marina from basically a boat storage and repair facility to a completely renovated full-service marina,” said General Manager Tom Hudson, who purchased the facility on June 1, 2021.

After the approximately two-year renovation Hudson plans to complete, Shell Point Marina’s new piling building will be home to new offices and a restaurant and bar above Tampa Bay’s beautiful sunsets. The marina is located just minutes from the open waters of Tampa Bay, where families can fish under the Skyway Bridge and go for a boat ride to one of the bay’s golden beaches.

“The idea is to create a smaller, more intimate environment for Marina Members, their friends and the public. … This will be old-school Florida with better food and comfortable surroundings,” said Hudson.

Shell Point Marina customers will have access to an exclusive guest pavilion, the boat ramp and the privacy of a gated marina. It also offers free high-speed Wi-Fi, synthetic docks with water and power for each wet slip and bathrooms with showers. Forklift service is utilized to move boats in and out of the dry storage upon request.

The service yard at Shell Point Marina is the largest DIY service yard in Tampa Bay and offers mechanical and cosmetic services. The service yard is large enough for boats up to 54 feet and allows customers to do their own repairs. Boaters can also arrange for repairs and services to be done if they do not want to do it themselves.

Customers can purchase wet slips at $16 per foot (length overall) per month or dry storage at $14 per foot (length overall) per month.

For more information on Shell Point Marina, visit its website at shellpointmarina.com or contact 813-654-1313 or info.shellpointmarina@gmail.com.