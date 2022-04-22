Hillsborough County, Fla. (April 15, 2022) – Hillsborough County Solid Waste is celebrating Earth Day with a free composting giveaway for residents to use to enhance their landscape plants, lawns and trees.

In addition, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful will provide a free 1-gallon Florida native plant or tree for the first 200 vehicles.

Hillsborough County residents can pick up free county-created compost at a one-day event from 9 a.m.-12 Noon on Saturday, April 23 at the Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility, located at 6209 County Rd. 579 in Seffner.

Bags and shovels will be provided for residents to fill with the compost, or residents may bring their own containers. The limit is one bag or up to a 5-gallon container of compost per vehicle, while supplies last. Commercial vehicles will not be permitted.

The event is open to Hillsborough County residents, including residents of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City.

Through an innovative partnership between Hillsborough County Solid Waste and Hillsborough County Water Resources that started as a pilot program in 2015, Hillsborough County combines tons of mulched yard cuttings and biosolids (treated wastewater byproducts) to create the compost.

Compost protects against plant diseases; helps soil retain nutrients, air and water; maintains a neutral pH; and builds good soil structure. The county’s compost is recommended for use on landscape plants, lawns and trees.

Traditionally, yard waste—grass clippings, leaves, tree and bush trimmings and small stumps—has been used for landscaping or for cover at the landfill. The treated wastewater byproducts have been trucked to the landfill for disposal.

Hillsborough County Solid Waste mixes and cures these two materials together and sells the final product for commercial use. This preserves disposal space at the Southeast Hillsborough County Landfill; saves taxpayers money from hauling, disposal, and other costs; and adds new revenue for the county. The product meets stringent state and federal regulatory guidelines.

Learn more about Hillsborough County composting here.