Realtor Kerin Clarkin said life is meant to be enjoyed, and he’s trying to share that feeling with local residents.

“I found success in the real estate industry but having fun and enjoying life was also important to me,” he said.

Two years ago, he started Fun Tampa as a way of showcasing local food spots and fun places to unwind after a long day. He also started hosting events such as a scavenger hunt to find him at downtown’s Riverwalk. Two winners each received a $100 Bern’s gift certificate.

“I was fortunate enough to make money in real estate, and this is my way of giving back,” he said. “It’s also a way to recognize our excellent local businesses.”

Clarkin has brought the fun to Riverview and he’s getting help from others, including Riverview Mortgage Owners Eros and Julie Dahl.

Riverview resident Chelsea Lantzy attended an event at The Alley at Southshore, hosted by Clarkin and Cardinal Roofing. She and a friend bowled for free and competed in a backwards bowling contest. At the end of eight rounds, she had knocked down the most pins, winning the grand prize of two tickets to a Lightning hockey game and a $1,000 shopping spree at The Appliance Plug.

“I follow Fun Tampa on social media and one day just decided to attend one of the events because I love games and the fact that it’s free is a bonus,” she said. “I had a great time and was shocked when I won a prize.”

Lantzy also said it was a blast to attend the hockey game and used the shopping spree to purchase a new, stainless-steel, French-door refrigerator.

Events have been scheduled into September. One upcoming event is a fun-filled night with trivia and bowling. Drinks and appetizers will be provided. It happens on Thursday, May 12 from 6-9 p.m. at The Alley at Southshore, located at 10221 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Clarkin was quick to point out that these events aren’t for soliciting new real estate business.

“I’m a successful realtor thanks to a supportive community and this is my way of giving back to it,” he said. “This is my hobby.”

For more information about Clarkin or future events in Riverview, visit www.thekerin.com. For more information about Fun Tampa events, visit www.funtampa.com.