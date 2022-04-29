As we enter into May, it’s time to make plans to show your mom how much she means to you on Mother’s Day. Certainly, this is a special day in the lives of so many of us, and the Bible has much to say about the role and qualities of mothers and their importance in the lives of families.

One of my favorite mom verses in the Bible is from Deuteronomy 6:6–7: “And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.”

I thought I would share below some of the many books out there for Christian moms, and I pray that they can encourage you to hold onto your faith in this journey of motherhood. May God bless our homes, churches and nations with mothers whose hearts are a blessing to their families.

Have a happy and blessed Mother’s Day.



Hands Free Mama

By Rachel Macy Stafford

We all need to find balance in a media-saturated, perfection-obsessed world. It doesn’t mean giving up all technology forever, and it doesn’t mean forgoing our jobs and responsibilities. What it does mean is seizing the little moments to engage in meaningful interactions. It means giving the gift of our undivided attention, leaving the laundry until later to dance with our kids in the rain and living a present, authentic and intentional life despite a world full of distractions.



The Better Mom: Growing in Grace Between Perfection and the Mess

By Ruth Schwenk

In this book, the author invites you to grow out of the ‘mess’ of motherhood and into a place where you can grow as a better, happier mom. Readers are encouraged to embrace the refining work of the Holy Spirit to help you and your family not just survive but thrive through the parenting years. The way to becoming a better mom starts not with what we are doing but with who God is inviting us to become.



More for Mom: Living Your Whole and Holy Life

By Kristin Funston

If you’re a mom who is constantly giving, it’s time for you to stop believing the lie that more is needed from you and start believing the truth that more is available for you. This book will help women recognize what it looks like to be holy and whole in the midst of their daily lives and come alive by taking the steps to bring their dreams into fruition.

With this book, you will learn how to execute the spiritual disciplines of fasting, prayer and prioritizing time for God and start living your already whole and holy life in Christ.



Almost Holy Mama: Life-Giving Spiritual Practices for Weary Parents

By Courtney Ellis

With the honesty of a close friend, the hilarity of a late-night comic and the humility of a mom up to her eyeballs in diapers and dishes, this book invites us on a journey to draw closer to God amid the joyful, mundane, exhausting days of young parenthood. Probing ancient Christian practices for renewal, this inspiring book chronicles one mom’s quest to discover an answer to her most pressing question: Can God use the crucible of parenthood to grow us in virtue?