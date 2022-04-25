Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Mother’s Day Gift Fair To Support Hope For Her

Hope for Her is a safe place where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives. It works with women to restore their confidence and self-worth, remove barriers to safety and survival and rebuild critical life skills to thrive.

Twin Lakes of Brandon is hosting a Mother’s Day Charity Gift Fair to support Hope for Her on Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Zeina Park, located at 3054 Lake Michaela Blvd. in Valrico. There will be dozens of unique gifts for mom.

Additional information on Hope for Her can be found at www.hopeforherfl.org.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Bunco

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s club is hosting a bunco fundraiser on Thursday, May 12 from 6 p.m. at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun with refreshments, raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing and prizes.

Tickets are $20 and available until Sunday, May 8 at www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org. There are limited seats so get your tickets today.

Community Dances With DJ Ken Miller

DJ Ken Miller will be DJing a new Wednesday morning dance at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, located at 302 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. He will play a fun, diverse range of music to satisfy everyone, including country, ballroom, R&B, rock ’n’ roll, Latin, line dancing and more. You can dance, watch or do your own thing, this is just for fun.

For more information, visit his website at www.djkenmiller.com or call 863-409-7714.

Drag Queen Bingo For Autism Fundraiser

Experienced Autism Alliance is hosting a drag queen bingo event to raise funds for the programs that it offers families with children and adults who have autism.

The event will take place at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon, on Thursday, April 28 at 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $40 and include 10 games of bingo, appetizers, wine or hard seltzer and a performance by Freya.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ea-all.org. Contact Tanya Hines with any questions or sponsorship opportunities at tanya@ea-all.org or 813-324-5352.