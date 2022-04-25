Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association has two fun art camps happening this summer, Jump Start to Art with Doreen Donovan and Outside the Lines Summer Art Camp with Alejandro Algarin.

“These camps are going to be a blast for children from our community,” said Center Place’s executive director, Libby Hopkins. “Our Jump Start to Art Summer Camp is geared toward children ages 6-10 who want to learn about art and various art forms. Outside the Lines Summer Art Camp will consist of beginning cartooning and street art for children ages 6-10 and then there will be a camp for tweens and teens.”

Hopkins and her team at Center Place are looking to the Brandon community for camp sponsors.

“We are looking for local businesses who would like to help sponsor the art supplies and building materials for street art class,” Hopkins said. “We would like to build moveable walls that can be taken outside of Center Place so the students taking the street art class can spray-paint on them.”

Center Place has added more dates for its free Veterans Art Program.

“This wonderful and free art program has been generously funded by Mosaic,” Hopkins said. “We have added a few more dates for the program, and they are May 18 and 25 and June 2 and 8. This program takes place on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Once these classes are over, we will pause this program for the summer and then bring it back in the fall.”

Center Place is held near and dear to many Brandon residents because it has held their weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and many other events at Center Place.

“When I first took over as executive director, I heard many stories of how families held their special events at Center Place,” Hopkins said. “Since the community is still getting back on its feet from the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we felt we should lower the rental prices at Center Place and make the center more available to the community.”

This rent reduction seems to be working, as Center Place is starting to book more events for the upcoming spring and summer months.

To learn more about the upcoming summer art camps at Center Place or to become a sponsor, contact Hopkins at 813-685-8888.

To book Center Place for an upcoming event and to view its new rental rates, visit www.centerplacebrandon.com. Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B inside the Brandon Regional Library.