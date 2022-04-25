Thinking Money for Kids is a museum-quality exhibition that is traveling to all 50 states. It is at the Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Community Library in Tampa now through Monday, May 10.

The Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Community Library is located at 13619 N. 22nd St. in Tampa.

The Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Community Library is one of only 50 sites selected to host Thinking Money for Kids during its two-year tour of the United States. Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library received a national grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation to host the exhibition and companion events.

The exhibition is part of Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library’s Money Smart initiative, which aims to encourage the public to take advantage of the library’s many resources related to financial literacy. The interactive exhibition explores financial literacy topics for kids ages 7-11 and their parents, caregivers and educators.

The multimedia experience uses games, activities and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices and money values, such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness. The library will also host several special events for kids to go along with the exhibit, including one that teaches them how to use a money jar and piggy bank.

Jennifer Grubb is the branch manager for the Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Community Library.

Grubb said, “Through the combination of colorful games and practical knowledge, visitors of all ages can learn better ways to handle money. By exploring the interactive exhibit, families can learn about bartering and trading, counting money, working within a budget and a way to earn money. In addition, we also have scavenger hunts, activities and scheduled programs that expand on the topics covered in the exhibit. Visitors can also borrow books and use other resources to continue the experience at home.”

The event is free, and visitors do not need a library card to attend. For more information on the exhibition, visit Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative’s website at hcplc.org/moneysmart.