Want to keep your kids engaged and active over their summer break? Hillsborough County’s popular summer camps for children offer hours of indoor and outdoor play and a variety of recreational and team-building games and activities.

Registration for traditional summer camps is open now. Camps are offered for kids ages 6-12 and 12-15 and adaptive recreation is offered for those ages 5-22. The camps are open from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Monday, June 6 through Tuesday, August 5.

Children can learn, play and grow in a safe and supervised environment as they explore new places and activities with their peers. The camps offer arts and crafts, sports and other recreational activities to keep kids entertained and physically active.

Rates for a two-week session are $76, $60 with a reduced lunch letter or $40 with a free lunch letter. The lunch letters must be turned in before registration to receive the discounted rate.

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation also has several specialty camps:

Skate Camp

Skate Camp is designed for first-timers, beginners and intermediate skaters ages 7-12 and covers everything from equipment and terminology to etiquette and basic maneuvers. The camp also includes field trips, other popular sports, arts and crafts, reading and other activities.

Eco-Adventure Camp

Eco-Adventure Camp is for those who can’t wait to explore, investigate and play outdoors. The camp is perfect for children ages 9-15 who love to learn more about nature and the world around them in a fun environment.

Inclusion Camp

Inclusion Summer Camp provides adaptive recreation opportunities for children ages 6-17 with disabilities by integrating participants with disabilities into traditional camps, offering adaptive recreation opportunities and accommodations as needed. All camps include guest speakers, team sports, organized games, team-building activities, arts and crafts and on-site events.

Camp Sparks

Camp Sparks is designed for people ages 6-21 with disabilities. The camp provides opportunities to participate in adaptive recreation activities, practice daily living skills and experience field trips among peers. Activities include sports, games, arts and crafts and special events.

For more information, visit hcflgov.net/summercamp.