The light and cheerful atmosphere at Advanced Oral Surgery of Tampa in Valrico is intended to take the fear out of going to the dentist. As evidenced by the more than 500 positive Google reviews with words like ‘professional,’ ‘friendly’ and ‘kind’ throughout, even by people with self-proclaimed fear of the dentist, people love it.

“We realize that people are scared to visit the dentist, so we do what we can to create a more cheerful environment,” said Terry Brown, business manager.

At Advanced Oral Surgery of Tampa in Valrico, Dr. Jason Edwards and Dr. Thomas Backeris specialize in wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, complete teeth replacement (full arch) under IV sedation as well as other oral surgery needs using the latest techniques and advanced training.

“Many dental practices offer limited tooth extractions or implants,” Brown added. “We specialize in these areas with outstanding patient care.”

Dr. Edwards has extensive training in facial trauma, pathology and reconstruction; anesthesia; craniofacial surgery; bone grafting; dental implants; and surgical dental extractions. His love for his job led him to participate in cleft lip and palate surgical missions in Mexico to benefit underprivileged children.

“We manage each case … individually and customize treatment,” commented Dr. Edwards. “What remains consistent is treating each patient and family with care, dignity and compassion.”

“Dr. Thomas Backeris joined last summer and is developing a very strong reputation for skill and care,” said Brown.

He trained extensively in anesthesia, facial trauma and reconstruction, pathology, orthognathic surgery, complex bone grafting, dental implants and surgical dental extractions.

“We are continually upgrading our technology, such as digital scanning to avoid the discomfort and time with traditional impressions,” added Brown. “We are growing and expect to add surgeons in the near future,” noting a newly acquired location in South Tampa.

Advanced Oral Surgery of Tampa’s state-of-the-art Valrico office is at 2922 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. It is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 813-452-6380 or visit www.valricooralsurgery.com and www.advancedoralsurgerytampa.com.