The Bible is full of fascinating stories about human relationships, including friendships. In fact, stories of friendships are demonstrated throughout the Old and New Testaments. God wants us to have relationships—not just of the marital and familial kind, but deep and abiding friendships as well. True friendship provides us with support, love and enjoyment and is nothing short of a gift from God.

The friendship between Abraham and Lot reminds us of loyalty and going above and beyond for friends.

Abraham and Lot had experienced difficult times together. Lot’s father had died years ago, so he joined his uncle, Abraham, and it appears that Abraham adopted Lot. They traveled together and worshiped together. Abraham and Lot were like father and son and shared a bond of blood, friendship and love. They had seen God’s blessings through their many experiences together, both good and bad.

They were living near Egypt, and both had acquired large herds of cattle and sheep. Abraham told Lot that it was time for them to find land and invited Lot to come with their families to an area not too far from Sodom and Gomorrah. During this time, the two men decided to separate because they both had too many people, servants and animals to live together. Abraham loved Lot and allowed him first pick of land. Lot picked the most prosperous piece of property, and unfortunately it was during this time that Abraham and Lot had grown apart.

Years later, a rebellion took place throughout the land that proved to be disastrous for Lot’s family. Not only were the cities being looted, but these armies were taking people captive, including Lot and Lot’s family.

There is no hesitation in Abraham’s response to his finding out Lot had been taken captive. Abraham and Lot were family, and even though they had differences, Lot was like a son to Abraham. Scripture tells us in Genesis 14:14-16: “When Abram heard that his relative had been taken captive, he called out the 318 trained men born in his household and went in pursuit as far as Dan. During the night Abram divided his men to attack them and he routed them, pursuing them as far as Hobah, north of Damascus. He recovered all the goods and brought back his relative Lot and his possessions, together with the women and the other people.”

Abraham had traveled more than 175 miles in pursuit of Lot. After defeating the armies, Abraham rescued Lot and all of Lot’s family and possessions, and the two men were finally reunited. Abraham’s small army had conquered a rather large army that had defeated many cities east of the Jordan River as well as Sodom and Gomorrah. They had invaded and conquered cities, yet they met their match with Abraham and his personal army in pursuit of Lot. Indeed, Abraham demonstrated faithfulness to Lot much like God’s faithfulness to his children.