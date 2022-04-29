Celebrate Flag Day At Brandon Elks Lodge

The Brandon Elks Lodge, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon, will be hosting its annual Flag Day on Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. Come out with friends, family and neighbors for this special occasion. It is a great experience to show your children what Flag Day is all about.

Our Lady’s Pantry Helps Families With Rising Costs

Shopping for food, gasoline, medicines and other necessities? Living on a fixed income? Struggling to make ends meet? No one needs to tell you that the prices of everything are soaring.

“You may never have visited Our Lady’s Pantry before, but if this historic inflation is affecting you and your loved ones, remember we are here,” said Director Tom Bullaro. The pantry offers nutrient-rich food to help families stay healthy and to put meals on the table daily.

To learn more about Our Lady’s Pantry with dates and times for pickup, please visit https://www.ourladyspantry.com.

Bell Shoals Church – Apollo Beach VBS Registration Deadline

Spark Studios VBS is coming to Bell Shoals Church – Apollo Beach’s Shoal Kids from Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10, 9 a.m.-12 Noon, for kids who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Your kids don’t want to miss this amazing week of fun and faith. Register by Wednesday, May 25 to reserve your child’s spot.

Bell Shoals Church – Apollo Beach is located at 6414 Golf and Sea Blvd. in Apollo Beach. For more information, visit https://bellshoals.com/guide/.

FishHawk Fellowship Offer Summer Sport Camps

FishHawk Fellowship Church is offering coed summer camps staffed by professional players, college coaches and players. The cost is $100 per child and will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the months of June and July.

If you have a student who is interested in basketball, soccer or flag football, visit www.fishhawkfc.org/sports/ to sign up.

Bay Life Church Is Hosting Kidapalooza 2022

What has more energy than a 3-year-old on a pound of Skittles and crazier than a swimming pool full of Hawaiian Punch? It’s Kidapalooza 2022! Kidapalooza is Bay Life Church’s slime-filled, super funny, high-energy, totally free VBS. Kidapalooza is for kids who are entering kindergarten through fifth grade. This year, it is being held on-campus as well as online.

Kidapalooza Jr. (entering kindergarten and first grade) is being held Wednesday through Friday, June 1-3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Kidapalooza (entering second through fifth grade) is being held Monday through Friday, June 6-10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bay Life Church is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For more information and registration, visit www.baylife.org.

Her Gathering Coming To Centerpoint Church

Her Gathering is returning to Centerpoint Church. This women’s event is full of inspiring music, informative breakouts, empowering messages and an opportunity to gather with other women and forge new relationships. Mark your calendars now for Saturday, May 14.

For more information, visit www.centerpointfl.org or call 813-689-1906. Centerpoint Church is located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico.