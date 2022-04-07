Apollo Beach, 4/5/22—Charlie Buntin, co-owner of Cigars on the Boulevard, said, “We want to have several in-store appearances this year featuring professional sports stars to give our Apollo Beach and South County area the opportunity to meet the stars up close, get an autograph and/or a photo with them and see them in real life.”

The first three stars are from the professional wrestling world. They, as individuals and as tag team partners, have held championship belts from several different wrestling organizations, including World Wrestling Federation (WWF), World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF).

Appearing at Cigars on the Boulevard will be ‘The Cuban Assassin’ Fidel Sierra; his manager, Fantasy; and Ricky Santana, a tag team partner with Sierra, originally as ‘The Cuban Connection.’ The Cuban Connection have held tag team championship titles in the NWA and WWC two times. As individuals, both Sierra and Santana have held heavyweight championships in the same organizations and both were honored to be selected by the Cauliflower Alley Club, wrestling association, for its Man of the Year Award in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Haku, a wrestler of world renown from Tonga, will also be appearing. Haku has held the WCW Hardcore Championship as well as the WWF Tag Team Championship with his partner Andre the Giant. He has been the heavyweight champion for several wrestling organizations and is a WWF Slammy Award winner. He has also wrestled under the name ‘Meng.’

Cigars on the Boulevard opened on Memorial Day weekend. It is located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach, just past Alpha Pizza. The cigar bar’s 3,000 square feet of space includes a full-service bar serving signature cocktails, spirits, wine, beer, coffee and espressos; a 120-square-foot humidor; four flat-screen TVs; and a VIP room for business meetings, private parties and game-night rentals.

Come and meet the wrestlers on Thursday, April 28 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your camera and get some photos.

For further information, contact Buntin at 813-296-1016.