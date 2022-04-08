HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (April 6, 2022) – Beginning Monday, April 11, S. Mount Carmel Rd. between Lumsden and Durant Roads in Brandon will be closed to thru-traffic for approximately 40 days, barring unforeseen conditions. Mandalay Rd. between Lumsden and Durant Roads will also be closed to through traffic. These closures are part of Tampa Bay Water’s new Brandon Booster Station, to be constructed on S. Mount Carmel Rd.

This first of three road closures will allow Tampa Bay Water to install two parallel 30-inch pipelines along S. Mount Carmel Rd. These pipes will connect the wholesale water transmission main that runs down the middle of Durant Rd. to the new Brandon Booster Station.

Traffic will detour using Durant, Lumsden and Valrico Roads. Access for residents along S. Mount Carmel Rd. will be maintained. Motorists are advised to follow all posted detours and allow extra time for travel.

When complete, the Brandon Booster Station will boost wholesale water delivery to the Hillsborough County Lithia Water Treatment Plant, bringing an additional 5-7 million gallons of water per day to fast-growing Southern Hillsborough County. For more information, please visit tampabaywater.org/BBS.

About Tampa Bay Water

Tampa Bay Water is the largest wholesale water supplier in Florida, providing high-quality drinking water to its members, who in turn, supply water to more than 2.5 million residents of the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay Water member governments include the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa, and the counties of Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas. To learn more, visit tampabaywater.org.