Mark your calendars for a fun-filled evening of music, entertainment and a few laughs on Saturday, April 23 at Brandon Christian Church (BCC). The church is hosting a Righteous Brothers tribute band that will surely have the audience signing along to the familiar tunes such as “Unchained Melody” and “You Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.”

The Righteous Brothers tribute quartet band consists of Clint Shepherd, Jason Ensor, Rick Barclay and Sean Lake, and they are ready to perform and entertain concertgoers young and old. Barclay, music director at BCC, is excited about hosting and participating in this event and expects the turnout will fill the sanctuary.

According to Jamie Butterweck, BCC church administrator, the concert is a story of COVID-19 triumph.

“Clint Shepherd and Jason Ensor are members of a band called Divonicci, who describe themselves on their Facebook page as ‘a group of classically trained singers and musicians fusing their classical style into a contemporary pop environment,’” said Butterweck. “Of course, when COVID hit, the world shut down, and Divonicci’s tour dates were canceled, and here at BCC we closed too and went to strictly online services. Our music director, Rick Barclay, is friends with Clint Shepherd, and in the absence of work, he told Rick he had always wanted to do a tribute show to the music of the Righteous Brothers, and Rick agreed that would be a worthwhile project. So, in the confines of their own homes and with the blessings of internet, they collaborated to put together this amazing show that has been incredibly well received.”

This event is also a fundraiser where half of the proceeds will go back to benefit the Brandon Christian Church Creative Arts Department that supports various ministries, such as the praise team, bell choir and audio/visual team.

“Because of the pandemic, many church events have not happened over the last two years, and this will be good for our church and the community,” Said Butterweck. “I think, now especially, anything that can bring people together is important to foster.”

On Saturday, April 23, the doors will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for this event are $20 each and will be available at the door for purchase. Brandon Christian Church is located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.brandonchristianchurch.org or call 813-689-4021. You can also follow them on Facebook @BrandonChristianChurch.