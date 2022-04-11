Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview has shown its support for golfers with disabilities for years and is doing it again this month by hosting the sixth round of the Road to Recovery Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 26.

This event will benefit Jared Ramella and Tighten the Drag Foundation.

According to Jared’s sister, Amanda Ramella, Jared was involved in a tragic accident while riding his motorcycle which left him paralyzed.

“This tournament started to support a son, brother and friend who was injured in a tragic accident and is now able to help provide support to other families,” said Amanda. “Tighten the Drag Foundation’s mission is to extend the opportunity of recovery and better quality of life for those suffering a paralyzing spinal cord injury as a result of an accident.”

Amanda explained that every year in the United States between 250,000 and 400,000 people suffer spinal cord injuries. The average newly injured person with a spinal cord injury will incur 2.9 million dollars in medical costs in their first year. The average yearly medical costs after the first year can be $400,000 up to $750,000, depending on the level of injury.

“Tighten the Drag Foundation works hard to help provide these families with financial relief and, most importantly, information and guidance on navigating the challenges that come with spinal cord injuries. This foundation was instrumental in helping my family navigate such challenges,” she said. “This is why we feel it is so important to give back to a foundation that helps other families that may not have the resources to do so.”

The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $95 and include a round of golf, range balls, personal coolers with complimentary beers, lunch on the course and a dinner party at 19th hole.

“Summerfield Golf Club is the only course in our area that allows those with disabilities the opportunity to be active in a sport they love—golf,” said Amanda. “This cart is open to anyone that needs support while golfing, and in our area, there are many people who could benefit from a machine such as the ParaGolfer if they only knew it existed.”

To register for the tournament, go online to 6thround.eventzilla.net. Summerfield Crossings Golf Club is located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. and can be reached at 813-671-3311.