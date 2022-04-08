More than 250 youth and adults turned out for Take Kids Fishing Day at Suncoast Youth Conservation Center (SYCC) in Apollo Beach last month, despite the weather bulletin indicating gale force winds, heavy rain and a tornado watch.

“It was the worst weather we’ve had in a long time. We thought about canceling, but we never give up—we like to do good things for the community,” said Keven Barber, Ironworkers Local 397 Union financial secretary-treasurer/business agent, who organized the event.

Hosted by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) and Ironworkers Local 397, the free community event is aimed to introduce youth to saltwater fishing from the boardwalk and fishing pier constructed by union volunteers at SYCC in 2019.

The wheelchair-accessible structure was the result of a multiyear community service project organized by the USA through its Work Boots on the Ground conservation program. It flanks a restored saltwater pond and marsh adjacent to the SYCC’s 6,000-square-foot education facility.

When lightning and thunder drove most participants into the facility, SYCC staff were prepared with eight education stations, including fish tagging, fish crafts, knot tying, fish measuring, fish puzzles, a touch tank and more.

During breaks in the weather, participants headed outdoors, where 22 union volunteers from Ironworkers Locals 397 and 7, Roofers Local 123 and UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 290, along with USA and SYCC staff, assisted the excited young anglers, each of whom received a free fishing rod and reel as well as other goodies.

Many of the kids who attended had never fished before, and several of them had special needs.

Luca June (Junie), a 5-year-old boy who was born blind, attended the event with his mom. Junie immediately warmed up to USA Executive Director and CEO Scott Vance and continually grabbed his hand for Vance to show him how to fish and where the water was. When he caught a big drum, he put his ear close to the fish to listen to the sound it made.

“I’ve been doing conservation outreach events for nearly 30 years, and this event was one of the most emotional and impactful experiences I’ve ever had,” Vance said. “The fact that these kids and their families braved gale force winds and driving rain to learn to fish was both encouraging and humbling. The opportunity to help kids like Junie catch their first fish touched me deeply. Junie’s fearless attitude and energy stole my heart and reaffirmed why our mission is so vitally important.”

Kathy Guindon, director of SYCC, experienced the perfect scenario for recruiting new anglers at Saturday’s event.

“I helped some families who had recently moved here from India at our casting station. One girl struggled with casting initially but ended up catching her first fish—the biggest silver jenny I’ve ever seen,” Guindon said.

The Suncoast event was part of a series of free, community-based Take Kids Fishing Day events sponsored by Humana and organized through the USA’s Work Boots on the Ground program with support from USA national partners Provost Umphrey Law Firm and Carhartt.

For more information, visit www.unionsportsmen.org or connect on Facebook @unionsportsmen, Twitter @UnionSportsmen and Instagram @unionsportsmen.